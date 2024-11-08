Here's what you need to know to prep for Thanksgiving

Friends and family are expected to gather for the largest Thanksgiving Day meals since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Butterball Togetherness Report.

In its annual survey, respondents said they expected to have an average of nine people over for Thanksgiving, up from seven people last year and the highest since 2020, when the average was five people.

"The good news is we're seeing bigger groups getting back together after post-COVID, and hopefully we won't have to say post-COVID, but we can just say 'This is the way things are,'" Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain told USA TODAY. "There is a lot of excitement to get back together."

Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed said they would serve turkey.

The largest number of people, 74%, intend to roast their turkey in the oven, while 8% said they'll use a smoker, 5% an electric roaster, 3% will use a deep fryer, and 2% will grill the turkey. One percent will air-fry the turkey, and 7% said they'll use an "other" method to cook their bird, according to the survey.

Supply for turkeys of all sizes is good

The size of the turkey on Thanksgiving will vary based on the size of the gathering, but Jandrain said Butterball has good supply.

"Across, the board, regardless of the size, supply is strong for smaller turkeys and supply is strong for bigger turkeys," he said.

There's a wide range of sizes of turkeys, but typically they are 12 to 16 pounds and 16 to 22 pounds, he said.

"One of the things we're also seeing a lot of consumers doing is they may buy a whole turkey and they may buy a bone-in-breast or a boneless breast" if there is a bigger gathering.

Inflation, costs are on people's minds

Ninety-eight percent of consumers surveyed expect inflation to affect their Thanksgiving plans, up from 79% last year.

More than half, or 53%, of those celebrating Thanksgiving said they expect inflation to affect their celebration in the same way as last year, while 44% said they expect inflation to take a bigger bite than last year.

Even so, 52% of people surveyed said they don't plan to make any changes to their Thanksgiving celebrations to save money. Of those who do, 18% plan to save on non-food items like paper goods or decor, and 17% plan to save on side dishes.

Jandrain said that while Butterball does not set its retail prices, many retailers are offering significant savings and deals to help bring the costs of Thanksgiving down for consumers.

U.S. food prices are expected to continue to decelerate in 2024 compared with recent years, according to the Economic Research Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on its website.

The findings were part of the agency’s Food Price Outlook for 2024 and 2025, which measures economy-wide inflation.

According to the latest update in October, prices for all food are predicted to increase 2.3% in 2024, with food-at-home prices predicted to increase 1.2% and food-away-from-home prices going up by 4.1%.

Wholesale poultry prices rose by 9.1% in September and prices were 6.3% higher in September of this year compared with last year. Wholesale poultry prices are predicted to rise 3.3% in 2024.

Butterball Cook from Frozen turkey.

Thanksgiving specials from retailers

Several retailers have launched their special pricing for Thanksgiving meals in recent weeks.

Walmart's "inflation-free Thanksgiving Meal" for $53 averages $7 a person. Sam's Club said its Thanksgiving meal can feed up to 10 people for less than $100.

Target said its meal for four people for $20 is $5 cheaper than last year. Aldi's $47 Thanksgiving meal can feed 10 people and is the lowest price in five years, the grocer said. Dollar General is offering buy two, get one free items as part of its Thanksgiving specials.

What is the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line?

For 43 years, Butterball has operated its Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, with experts on hand via phone to help consumers with their turkey prep questions. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 or use the company's social media to chat with experts.

The hotline, which opened on Nov. 1, runs through Dec. 24, has various hours and will be open later as Thanksgiving approaches.

What questions do people call the Turkey Talk-Line about?

The biggest question posed to the agents of the Turkey Talk-Line is about thawing a turkey, Jandrain said.

Some of the oddest queries?

"They're putting their turkey in the shower overnight in hot water because they forgot to do it the week before. We've got folks who have cut their turkeys with a chain saw, and can they eat it after that? (We recommend no, go get another turkey)," Jandrain said.

Thanksgiving Day: What restaurants are open, closed on Thanksgiving? Details on Starbucks, Cracker Barrel, more

"Most of it has to do with thawing,'' he said. "It's interesting to see how challenging that aspect of it is." By the way, the best way to thaw a turkey, Jandrain said, is to put it in your refrigerator a week before.

Butterball also has a new product this year, which will be in limited supply, called Cook to Frozen, which is a turkey that has been brined in a special way that allows it to be cooked without thawing first, Jandrain said.

Betty Lin-Fisher is a consumer reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at blinfisher@USATODAY.com or follow her on X, Facebook or Instagram @blinfisher. Sign up for our free The Daily Money newsletter, which will include consumer news on Fridays, here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Large gatherings are back for Thanksgiving: Here's what to expect