Here's What the 'Luckiest Day of the Year' Could Mean For You, According to Your Zodiac Sign

"The big breakthrough you’ve been waiting for could be here," PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas says of what to expect from the "luckiest day" of 2024

Getty Luckiest Day of the Year

Did you know there's a "luckiest day of the year" — and it's not St. Patrick's Day?

While the Irish holiday is synonymous with good fortune, there's an actual calendar date in which luck will arrive for almost everyone. According to PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas, May 18 is considered the "luckiest day of the year" in western astrology.

This is because "the stars are aligned more beautifully than any other time in 2024," he explains. "Luck, miracles, blessings, breakthroughs and happy news could all be yours now."

In addition to the stars' alignment, the Sun and Jupiter will conjunct in the sky. This is what makes this day "extremely rare," says Thomas, noting that this phenomenal conjunction typically happens once a year.

In ancient times, Thomas says astrologers often referred to this planetary link up as "a day of miracles." The best part about it? "All zodiac signs can use this energy," he says.

Related: A Guide to the Planets in Astrology and What They Mean in Your Birth Chart

To capitalize on the potential greatness that this day is expected to bring, Thomas says to "be strategic" rather than "waiting for what the universe plans to bring to you."

"Take chances, start new initiatives, ask someone out, tell a loved one how you feel," he suggests. "The big breakthrough you’ve been waiting for could be here."

While this lucky day can benefit all zodiac signs, Thomas notes that this conjunction will take place in the fields of Taurus. Therefore, "everything" that Taurus rules — including money, possessions, wealth, the Earth, abundance and sensuality — "will have luck on its side," he says.



Read on for what the luckiest day of the year could mean for you and your zodiac sign, according to Kyle Thomas' predictions.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries

Make money moves, Aries! Thomas recommends you zero in on important "financial decisions now."

Among the ways to make the most of this lucky energy are by "selling, buying or investing" because there are chances to "find gold" around May 18. If looking to get a new job or take on more clients, Thomas says to "start applying" at this time.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taurus

You’re lucky in "every single way" at this time, Taurus: "Draw up your vision board and start to make it happen."

"Focus on your greatest sense of happiness and fulfillment and watch as you are rewarded for your efforts" because the entire universe is favoring you now," Thomas says. "No matter how you’d like to use this energy, take charge and plant seeds in every area of your life."

Thomas says "true love, a big career victory and a lucky breakthrough all could be yours" around May 18 this year.

Related: All About May's New Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini

Follow your spirit, Gemini! "Unlock immense creativity and psychic ability now" and "listen to the synchronicities of the universe," says Thomas.

"Embrace your heart to connect to a higher power," he suggests. "Your prayers in every way can be answered now."

Thomas also puts forth the idea to "begin working on something in solitude or behind the scenes" at this time. "It could bring big wins in 2024 and 2025," he says.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer

Tap into your wide network now, Cancer. "If you can throw a party or attend one," Thomas says "you may find you’re surrounded by or meeting influential people or soulmate connections."

There's potential that your "popularity and success" may grow as a result, in addition to realizing that "all of your aspirations are within reach." He suggests creating a vision board that includes "all of your long-term personal and professional goals" and "reaching out to people who may be able to open doors for you."

Business aside, Thomas says "romance and dating could flourish" around this lucky time of year, too.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Leo

Great success and glory may now be yours, Leo! Thomas says the period surrounding May 18 is "the perfect time" to launch a "big career project, make a significant decision around your ambitions or take a step further center stage."

He continues, "Consider applying for any jobs or awards. Ask a favor from an authority figure. New achievements from previously completed work could now bear fruit."

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Virgo

It’s time to dream big and move in new directions, Virgo! If looking to travel, Thomas suggests "relocating or immigrating" now or "book plans" to embark upon at a later time.

If you are involved in international business or markets, Thomas says to "plan something of significance." If you’re engaged in academic, media or publishing matters, he suggests you "submit proposals or launch a project to see success now."

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Libra, Thomas says, "good luck in sharing will be your great boon now. ... Trust and sharing will be big themes for you."

To capitalize on this energy, he suggests making a "significant promise" to someone in business or love. "Or renegotiate something," he adds.

Thomas says "big wins around wealth" could also pop up around this time, too. This may impact areas regarding "settlements, assets, scholarships or inheritances," he says. "Invest or sell today and you could do well."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Scorpio

Partnerships are "radiant" for you now, Scorpio. Thomas says the period around the luckiest day of the year will be a "gorgeous" time to "make a promise that you want to last forever."

If the opportunity to "sign, commit or agree" arises in business or love, he suggests doing so now. If you get engaged or married around this time, he says "your connection could prosper forever."

If you aren't in a relationship, Thomas says to "set up a memorable date with someone who has long-term potential." ("This could end up being your soulmate!" he says.)

Romance aside, Thomas says "contracts and negotiations should also fare well" around this time. "If looking for the right business partner, they may be on your horizon."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

Professional wins could be here for you, Sagittarius! "Success will shine down upon your productivity and employment exponentially if you assert yourself," says Thomas.

If submitting a proposal or taking on new projects, "you’ll do especially well" in the days surrounding May 18. Thomas suggests using this time to "ask a favor from a boss or coworker" or "apply" for another job if you are looking to make a move.

"For those who are running their own business, hire staff today... they could help you prosper and bring more ease to your flow going forward," Thomas adds. "Last, if you’re looking for growth around health, fitness or diet," he suggests starting a "new trend" and you’ll likely "feel more light in your life."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Capricorn

Take time to enjoy, Capricorn. Thomas says "your heart’s desires will flourish and grow like a garden" around the luckiest day of the year.

Whether in a relationship or not, Thomas says to "make romance a top priority." He suggests planning a "special and memorable" date or making "promises in love."

Lastly, Thomas says to "spend time time embracing" your creativity, hobbies, sports and anything that makes you truly happy. Chances are, "you will feel your heart radiate." in the days surrounding May 18 this year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aquarius

Get ready for a "big win" surrounding domestic matters, Aquarius. Thomas predicts the May 18 energy "could finally help you to feel more stable, secure and happy."

If you are looking to make a change around renovations, relocations or real estate, he suggests you "work toward this now." He adds, "Buying real estate will likely bring long-term gains and happiness for you."

For those content with their current residence, Thomas suggests having a dinner party or gathering at your place because it's likely "to be magical."

Lastly, if seeking to heal a connection with anyone in your lineage, he says to "offer an olive branch now" because there's a chance "you could reconnect."

Related: Are You Destined for a Spring Fling? Exactly What Your Horoscope Says About Sex and Relationships This Season

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pisces

Get ready to unlock your brilliance, Pisces! "Proposals, intellectual projects, academics and contractual matters are where you’ll be seeing luck" in the days surrounding May 18, Thomas puts forth.

"Everything that you write, speak, post or broadcast could bring you more growth, prosperity and attention," he continues. Thomas suggests updating your website, resume, portfolio or social media to best capitalize on this energy. "Your communication skills could bring you success now," he says.

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says to "plan a quick little vacation or be a tourist in your city" if you're ready to "spice up" your life: "You’ll find hidden gems."

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.