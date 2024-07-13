Here's How To Make Your Mac And Cheese Truly Stand Out

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have a preferred take on mac and cheese. But when it comes to perfecting your own custom version of this classic, always-satisfying comfort food favorite, a little expert guidance — and some simple additions — can really make your dish shine. Fabrizio Villapando, home cook and owner of the blog Thee Moody Foody, has the scoop on this cheesy meal and shared his advice to Daily Meal on ways to amplify your mac and cheese's flavor — which might be even easier and more intuitive than you'd think. As Villapando says, "Like any other dish, just season well."

He suggests dialing in a recipe that uses aromatics, spices, and other simple flavor sources, citing examples like mustard, cayenne, and chili oil. "Garlic and chives are also essential, in my opinion," he adds. And while these go-to embellishments are easily sourced and incorporated for major flavor, Villapando's suggestions go beyond common inclusions, putting real creative power in a home cook's hands for a stand-out mac and cheese.

Simple Spins On Classic Mac And Cheese Add-Ins

Seasoned mac and in white bowl - Kritchai Chaibangyang/Getty Images

The best mac and cheese recipes are adaptable and varied, and many home cooks may have some go-to add-ins that already fit into this advice. Garlic and onion or herbs (fresh or dried) fill the role of those all-important aromatics, while spices like ancho or chipotle contribute a smoky kick. But Fabrizio Villapando also suggests that small spins on familiar ingredients within the framework of your mac and cheese recipe will offer a fresh, exciting result without much extra effort. He says, "Instead of adding fresh chives, you could add caramelized onions. Instead of chili flakes, add gochujang."

That advice extends not just to those add-ins, but also to the foundation elements of your recipe. "Instead of dry pasta, maybe you mess around with some gnocchi," Villapando says, adding, "You can even experiment by adding other liquids aside from your standard milk," citing examples like beer and wine, which can help create unique flavor profiles to your dish. A fun bonus is that those liquids give you "an excellent excuse to crack something open to enjoy while cooking."

Making Your Mac And Cheese Work For Your Needs

Ramekin of macaroni and cheese - Irina Rostokina/Shutterstock

Mac and cheese is also a dish that can fill several roles when it comes to mealtime. It can be a supplementary side to a substantial protein like barbecued beef brisket, a craveable appetizer when served in ramekins (or converted into fried mac and cheese balls), or a sustaining main all on its own.

If you'd like to make more of your mac and cheese, Fabrizio Villapando says, "For a heartier bowl, I would add some sort of protein." He recommends salty bacon to get the job done, but also explains that mac and cheese is a great "blank canvas." Given that the dish is welcoming of so many flavors and textures, you can harness inspiration in just about any ingredient that speaks to you. Sausage, chicken, and beef can fortify your forkful — or even tofu for a vegetarian take. You can also toss in roasted veggies like broccoli or cauliflower for a more plant-forward version. With a little creativity and Villapando's expert guidance, you'll have the stand-out mac and cheese of your dreams anytime the craving strikes.

