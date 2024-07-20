Here's What Separates Dominican Hot Dogs From The Rest

In its most basic form, a hot dog is just bread with a meat filling. Whether you think that makes it a sandwich or not is up to you, but we can all agree that it's one tasty snack. Still, hot dogs around the world don't always taste the same. Even within America, everyone has a unique take on them, with many delicious hot dog styles across the country made with a variety of toppings and sauces. In particular, hot dogs are a popular delicacy in the Dominican Republic's thriving street food market. Food carts loaded with them are set up at almost every street corner. Plus, outdoor events wouldn't be complete without them.

At first glance, Dominican hot dogs might not look too different from what you're used to -- essentially sausage between buns with a splash of veggies and sauces. But after one bite, you see why everyone's a fan, including locals and tourists. So, how are Dominican hot dogs different from regular hot dogs, and why are they so delicious?

Read more: 6 Meats You Should And Shouldn't Buy From Walmart

The Sausages Are Infused With Flavor

Frankfurters boiling in a pan - Kosmos111/Getty Images

If you've ever made hot dogs at home, you probably already know that you technically don't have to bother parboiling or boiling your hot dogs because the sausages typically come pre-cooked. However, most people don't mind cooking the sausages by either boiling or grilling before putting them in the hot dog bun. But for Dominican hot dogs, this is the crucial step that transforms a simple snack into something that tastes extraordinary. So how is it done?

Making authentic Dominican hot dogs requires infusing as much flavor as possible into the meat. This means you can't just boil the sausages in plain water; you would typically cook them in a rich broth that contains tomato powder, chicken bouillon cubes, and chopped cabbages. One fun hot dog hack to help the sausages soak up all the flavor is to split them down the middle before cooking. Another way this step upgrades the hot dogs is that cooking cabbages unlocks the mild sweetness of the vegetable, infusing the sausage as it simmers.

The Hot Dog Toppings Are The Final Touch

hot dog with condiments - siamionau pavel/Shutterstock

To assemble Dominican hot dogs, you could begin by drizzling generous amounts of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise on both sides of the bun. Yes, you read that right: Mayonnaise goes on hot dogs, too. Although mayo might not be the most popular hot dog condiment, don't knock it until you try it. Mayonnaise brings a certain savory flavor to these hot dogs that's undeniably delicious.

Once the base layer of sauces is applied, add the pre-seasoned sausages between the buns, followed by the veggies. Dominican hotdogs usually contain a colorful mix of cooked cabbage, onions, sweet corn, and tomatoes, with many other options available. There are no strict rules here, so if you're making Dominican hot dogs at home, you can make the recipe yours by taking out vegetables you don't like and leaving only those you enjoy.

Finally, top everything off with more ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise. You can also add cheese, bacon, and Dominican chimi sauce if you like. And there you have it. A Dominican hot dog in all its glory: One of the world's unique hot dog styles, which may be different from what you're used to yet is packed with flavor.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.