Here's what Yahoo's team of shopping pros have their eyes on ahead of Prime Day

Sure, "professional shopper" has a nice ring to it. Some of our parents even understand what we do for a living when we use that title. But when Amazon Prime Day looms ahead, some of the best of us can go a little searching-for-Pepe-Silvia level of crazy. That's why the best planning advice we can give is this: Find what you want now, bookmark it and check back bright and early on July 16 when Prime Day officially kicks off.

That advice is so good, even our team of shopping experts follows it. So here, we're sharing the products we're hoping go on sale for Prime Day so that you can save them now and prevent yourself from falling too far down the rabbit hole later.

Amazon JoyJolt Borosilicate Glass Jars $37 $46 Save $9 "I'm in the process of removing as much plastic from my kitchen as possible and have been on the hunt for glass food storage containers. This collection — which Yahoo editors named one of the best storage containers — stands out from similar sets because it doesn't come with plastic lids, but aesthetically pleasing bamboo lids. It's currently about 20% off, but I've seen it dip as much as $9 less than its current price. Fingers crossed!" —Britt Ross, Deals Writer $37 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $199 $230 Save $31 "The amount of money I'm spending on ice cream this summer for my family of four should be criminal. My kids make smoothies all the time too, leaving me with a big blender to clean up, so I'm hoping this delightful appliance kills many birds with one stone (sorry, birds). I've heard great things and I'm excited to try it. We all scream for the Creami!" —Nicole Sfortza, Executive Editor $199 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $11 $22 Save $11 "I've tried a few retinol skin care product over the years, and I've had a hard time getting past the 'purge phase.' But Yahoo's beauty editor named this one of the best retinol serums of 2024 and said it's good for beginners, so I'm going to give it another shot! I want smooth, poreless-looking skin, and I'm hoping that with consistent use, this baby will give it to me (with minor irritation, of course.)" —Ellie Conley, Trending Writer $11 at Amazon

Amazon CosRX Snail Mucin $12 $25 Save $13 "This ultra-hydrating serum is one of the beauty products I like to stock up on whenever it goes on sale. While the snail secretion serum feels slimy and kind of gross, it absorbs into the skin super quickly and leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturized. It's hypoallergenic and free of any artificial fragrances too, which I love. It's already over 50% right now for Prime Day — the lowest price all year!" —Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer $12 at Amazon

Ember Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $104 $130 Save $26 "I heat my coffee up in the microwave all day long. I deserve better! Self-care!!!! I need this to keep my joe steaming all day long, and have been wanting to treat myself but it's not a cheap splurge. I'm hoping the price dips for Prime Day." —Nicole Sforza. Executive Editor $104 at Amazon

Amazon HoverAir X1 Drone $479 "There's no gadget I love more right now than the X1 drone, which takes off from my hand, follows me around, flies circles around me, zooms out and back and much more — all while capturing crisp 1080p video. It's a must-have for vacations, outdoor activities and amateur filmmaking. It's been discounted up to $120 off, so I'm hoping its Prime Day price matches that previous all-time low." —Rick Broida, Senior Tech Writer $479 at Amazon

Amazon Dazzle Dry Complete Starter Mini Kit $40 "I've been waxing poetic about this long-lasting nail polish for a few years now, but this Prime Day I'm finally going to take the plunge and get myself an at-home version of the system I love at the nail salon. I've sworn off gel manicures because they leave my nails a mess once they start to peel off or I have them removed, which is really a pain. The Dazzle Dry polish system actually lasts two weeks and all you need is regular nail polish remover to remove it — no trips to the salon or chiseling away half a nail at home." —Lisa Schweitzer, Senior Writer $40 at Amazon

Amazon Kasa Matter Smart Outdoor Plug $24 $28 Save $4 "As the proud owner of a screened-in porch (I know, exotic), I adore making my outdoor space a little entertainment center in my backyard, complete with string lights, music speakers and the occasional screen-projected movie. However, this all requires electricity, and it can be a pain fumbling with everything manually and setting timers separately — not to mention that I only have a measly two exterior outlets on my entire house. Thanks, 1835 construction! That's why I've had my eye on these Kasa Outdoor Smart Plugs, made for exteriors and easily connected to Google Home, Amazon Alexa and other smart home hubs. We have a ton of Kasa smart products around the house, so this will fit right in. I'm hoping to get a couple of these, which will also double our outlet space since each of the plugs includes two slots. Perfecto!" —Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Writer $24 at Amazon

Amazon Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 $38 "'Tis the season for ramping up one's sunscreen game and there's not one I like better than Supergoop's. The high-quality Glowscreen SPF 40 serves double duty, offering all the protection I need while leaving behind a seriously dewy, golden glow. This potent SPF is also a complexion smoother: In the summer I use just Glowscreen, a swipe of mascara and berry-hued lip balm and I'm ready to go." —Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor $38 at Amazon

Amazon Twelve South AirFly Pro $55 "I have quite a few long flights ahead of me, and this pocket-size Bluetooth transmitter will make it easy to watch movies on the seatback TV with my noise-canceling earbuds. That way I’ll be able to drown out loud talkers, crying babies and other inevitable plane noises and enjoy my in-flight entertainment in peace. I especially have my eye on the Pro since it lets two people — me and my travel buddy — pair headphones simultaneously." —Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor $55 at Amazon

Amazon O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $35 $40 Save $5 "I can't believe I don't already own one of these internet-famous mops. They're supposed to make cleaning floors a breeze, and I could really use the help — I have a dog who loves to run in the mud! I always wait until Prime Day to buy cleaning tools I've had my eye on. Last year I got the Bissell Little Green cleaning machine, and it's been a total game-changer for anything upholstered." —Jessica Dodell-Feder, Senior Home Editor $35 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum $750 "I recently tested the Dyson V15 Detect as part of a big stick vacuum test run I did for Yahoo and I’ve become obsessed with it since. It comes with an optimizable brush cleaner head for adapting to different surfaces (such as dense, woven area rugs or thick, plush carpets), several attachments (including a mini screw brush tool for getting into crevices) and — here’s where it gets really neat — a soft fluffy brush that glows neon green for peak, glowy visibility on hardwood surfaces so you can ensure they’re really clean. I’m not kidding when I say I feel like a member of Ghostbusters when using this thing. I've seen some good deals on the otherwise pricey stick vac this year so this is the item I’d be on the lookout for if I didn’t already own it." —Kristin Granero, Senior Home Writer $750 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $27 "I've had my eye on this little cleaning wizard for so long, and I'm hoping Prime Day will be the time I finally pull the trigger. I have a very intricately tiled, hard-to-clean shower, and the sad little manual scrub brush I picked years ago just isn't cutting it. If this thing spins anywhere close to the 60 scrubs-per-minute that it claims, I'll be very, very happy — and I recently hurt my arm, so I'm all about cleaning smarter, not harder." —Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor $27 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $50 $100 Save $50 "I'm moving into my very first house this summer and as exciting as it is, I'm a little scared. I've never not lived in an apartment with lots of other people close by, so the idea of needing security is top of mind for me. I'm planning to have Ring video doorbells on all the doors at the new house, but at $100 a pop that's a pricey investment. They've been hovering around half off ahead of Prime Day, but I'm hoping this drops even further so I can sleep with peace of mind at my new place." —Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director $50 at Amazon

