Here's What's Inside The Behemoth Emergency Food Bucket At Costco

Costco currently sells what some are calling the "apocalypse-ready" food kit, perfect for those who want to stay prepared in the event of an emergency. The ReadyWise Emergency Food Bucket — offered in 150-serving and 110-serving protein packs — costs $79.99 and $99.99 on Costco's website, respectively. The buckets are filled with freeze-dried meals designed to last up to 25 years. While it may be easy to mock such a product as a doomsday prepper's dream, Costco customers are giving the Emergency Food Bucket high ratings.

Of course, the big question on everyone's mind is what comes inside. Costco describes this product as a "meticulously curated package [that] goes beyond just food." The Emergency Preparedness Food Bucket includes either 110 or 150 servings, as indicated on the label, but it encompasses various types of meals as well as drinks. Of course, survival is about much more than food, but ReadyWise notes that having enough food can improve peace of mind and calm the stress of emergency situations. It also describes these products as ideal for through-hiking and camping since freeze-dried meals are easy to take on the go. Note that this product was once available in-store in various serving sizes but is now only available online.

What Exactly Is Inside The ReadyWise Emergency Kit?

freeze dried meal with added water - Ga_Na/Shutterstock

Finding a comprehensive food emergency kit can be difficult, but ReadyWise covers all the bases. According to the product description, the 150 servings are divided into 80 entrees and side dishes, including Creamy Pasta and Vegetables, Tomato Basil Soup with Pasta, and Teriyaki Rice, to name a few. It also includes 30 packs of breakfast items like Apple Cinnamon Cereal and 40 drink servings. Among the meals, there are also gluten-free options. A full breakdown of the individual meals can be found on the Costco website, along with nutritional information.

While the dishes may not seem glamorous, they are designed to be utilized in uncertain situations as they're both nourishing and easy to make. These kits will help you eat off the grid when the apocalypse comes without foraging. All the items are freeze-dried and only require the addition of water and heat before they are ready — within a few minutes. The ReadyWise box is designed to keep the food safe and can be stored for up to 25 years in a cool and dark location, like a basement or temperature-controlled attic.

More From ReadyWise And Similar Products At Costco

Collection of Readywise Food Supply - 601sports_meridian / Instagram

The 150-serving bucket is a great option for those with many mouths to feed. But, for those with smaller families or homes, you may want a smaller bucket — thankfully, Costco has you covered. ReadyWise also offers a smaller survival kit, which focuses on protein. The 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket features more hearty meals such as Southwest-style chicken, cheesy ground beef, and a variety of beans. This bucket is great for maintaining energy and strength, given the high volume of protein, which can pair nicely with the brand's Freeze Dried Fruit and Vegetable assortments to make a complete meal.

In the past, Costo carried a $200 emergency food kit, but now there are much more affordable versions. Costco features other emergency and survival food kits from various brands, each with different dietary and sizing options. Some popular kits include the Chef's Banquet One Month Food Supply bucket and the Mountain House 3 Day Emergency Food Supply packs. Costco also sold a 27-pound bucket of Chef's Banquet mac and cheese that lasts 20 years for those in the mood for pasta — but this product is now only available on the Chef's Banquet website. Finding the right emergency preparedness solution for your family can make all the difference in survival situations, so be sure to check Costco's shelves and website to grab your emergency kit and stay ahead of the game.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.