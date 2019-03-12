Here's Why Robin Roberts Probably Won't Be on 'GMA' for a While

From Good Housekeeping

After Tuesday's first few hours of Good Morning America aired, one question seemed to be bugging a lot of viewers:

Where is Robin Roberts?

Not seeing her next to the rest of the GMA crew in the A.M. instantly had folks Googling to find out if the famed morning co-host was out on an assignment, sick, or, even, leaving GMA for good.

But rest assured, fans of Robin don't have to worry at all. As her social media updates reveal, Robin is currently in Abu Dhabi (the capital city of the United Arab Emirates) covering the Special Olympic World Games.

"12 hour flight was totally worth it for this. Excited to be in Abu Dhabi for #specialolympicsworldgames.. can’t wait to spend time with dedicated athletes from around the world & their devoted family and friends," Robin captioned on a recent Instagram.









The Special Olympics World Games website states that seven venues in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai "will host 24 Olympic-style sports where more than 7,500 athletes are aiming to win a gold medal." Some of the sports include basketball, table tennis, equestrian, beach volleyball, golf, cycling, and more.

The events will kick off with an opening ceremony on March 14 and end on March 21. It's unclear if Robin will be there for the entire week (or even longer). But given that it's a whopping 12-hour flight from New York to Abu Dhabi, there's a good chance she'll be absent for at least a few days.

If you're missing Robin's warm smile on GMA, make sure to keep up with her on Instagram as she covers the World Games. Judging by the looks of it, she's having a blast, and meeting some new friends - like this adorable camel below:







