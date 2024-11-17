Here's Your Zodiac Friendship Compatibility, Based on Your Sign

Understanding your friendship compatibility can help you find those once-in-a-lifetime friendships written in the stars

Getty Horoscope Friendship Compatibility

Not all friendships are written in the stars, but some sure feel like they are!

If you’ve ever wondered why you instantly click with one person and yet feel a little cautious around another, astrology is here to validate these mixed feelings. After all, the magic of friendship compatibility goes beyond knowing your sun sign. There’s much more to explore, such as the elements, modalities and planetary influences surrounding you and those you connect with regularly.

All four elements in astrology — Fire, Earth, Air and Water — add a unique energy to friendships. For instance, Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) bring passion and spontaneity, and they often thrive with friends who can keep up with their energy. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) will typically seek grounded, dependable friends who understand the importance of loyalty and shared values. Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) attract friendships that stimulate their minds, preferring those who bring fresh perspectives and deep conversations. Lastly, Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) see the value in an emotional bond, finding connection with friends who can offer empathy and a genuine connection.

It doesn’t end there. The modalities — Cardinal, Fixed and Mutable — also play a significant role in how each zodiac sign approaches friendship. For instance, Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn) often take the lead, so they appreciate friends who support their ideas and desire to take the initiative. Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius) bring loyalty and stability, often gravitating toward friends who can weather life’s ups and downs. Meanwhile, Mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces) are known to adapt quickly and enjoy friends who can embrace change and spontaneity.

Whether you’re drawn to friends who are on your same wavelength or challenge you in the best of ways, understanding your friendship compatibility can help you find those once-in-a-lifetime friendships written in the stars.

Read on to discover who the ultimate BFF is for your zodiac sign.

Related: All About the 11/11 Portal in 2024 and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Horoscope Sign Aries

Governed by Mars, Aries thrives on passion, adventure, and initiating new experiences. When it comes to friendships, this Fire sign would benefit from someone who fuels their excitement and can keep up with their spontaneous spirit and thrill-seeking nature. They need a friend who can embrace their fiery energy and celebrate their freedom-loving spirit without judgment.

Most compatible friend: Aquarius

In addition to fellow Fire signs (Leo and Sagittarius), Aquarius makes the perfect friend for the Aries’ bold and adventurous persona. With rebellious Aquarius, this Fire sign finds a friend who values freedom and individuality equally, encouraging them to embrace their eccentric ideas with courage and confidence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Horoscope Sign Taurus

Governed by pleasure-seeking Venus, Taurus finds comfort in stability, loyalty and shared values. In their friendships, this Earth sign is drawn to connections that feel reliable and authentic. Taurus values a steady friend who appreciates life’s simple pleasures and understands their need for consistency and trust.

Most compatible friend: Pisces

Along with fellow Earth signs (Virgo and Capricorn), Pisces brings a unique depth to Taurus’ surroundings. With imaginative Pisces, this Earth sign finds a friend who gently encourages them to embrace their inner artist and open up emotionally, forming a friendship rooted in mutual support and compassion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Horoscope Sign Gemini

Governed by savvy Mercury, Gemini thrives on curiosity, wit and intellectual stimulation. This Air sign prefers to nurture friendships with those who can keep up with their fast-paced lifestyle and fickle persona. This Air sign enjoys connecting with friends who are lively, adaptable and full of engaging conversation.

Most compatible friend: Aries

In addition to fellow Air signs (Libra and Aquarius), Aries brings a sense of excitement to Gemini’s world. With bold and vivacious Aries, Gemini finds a friend who matches their desire for thrill and exploration, creating a friendship filled with fun, ideas and spontaneous adventures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Horoscope Sign Cancer

Ruled by the Moon, Cancer values emotional depth and a nurturing bond when it comes to their friendship circles. This Water sign seeks connections that feel like family, where they can be their most authentic selves. Cancer appreciates friends who understand their sensitive nature and offer genuine support in return.

Most compatible friend: Taurus

Alongside fellow Water signs (Scorpio and Pisces), Taurus provides the grounding stability Cancer needs and desires. This Earth sign’s reliable and loyal nature allows Cancer to feel safe and appreciated, creating a friendship rooted in trust, comfort and shared values.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Horoscope Sign Leo

Governed by the Sun, Leo craves friendships that are warm, childlike and built on a sense of mutual affection and admiration. This Fire sign seeks friends who celebrate their strengths and aren’t afraid to bask in the spotlight with them. Leo values loyalty and enjoys connections that feel bold and inspiring.

Most compatible friend: Gemini



Along with fellow Fire signs (Aries and Sagittarius) fueling the fire, Gemini brings a sense of wit and mental stimulation to Leo’s world. This Air sign keeps Leo entertained, forming a friendship where both can embrace life’s thrills while offering fresh insight followed by genuine laughter.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Horoscope Sign Virgo

Ruled by Mercury, Virgo values practicality, productivity, and purpose in their friendships. This Earth sign seeks friends who respect their meticulous nature and appreciate their intense connection to day-to-day affairs. Virgo enjoys friendships that offer mutual support and grounded reliability.

Most compatible friend: Cancer

In addition to fellow Earth signs (Taurus and Capricorn), Cancer brings a nurturing warmth to Virgo’s busy life. Cancer’s empathetic and caring nature complements Virgo’s pragmatism, creating a friendship where both signs feel understood, appreciated and truly valued.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Horoscope Sign Libra

Governed by harmony-seeking Venus, Libra craves balance, beauty and companionship in their friendships. This Air sign seeks friends who value balance and share their love for intellectual exchange and all things aesthetically pleasing. Libra enjoys friendships that feel fair, supportive and socially enriching.

Most compatible friend: Leo

Alongside fellow Air signs (Gemini and Aquarius), Leo’s glamour and warmth bring something sparkly and exciting to Libra’s world. With charismatic Leo, Libra finds a friend who supports their love for creativity and self-expression, creating a dynamic, affectionate bond where both feel seen and appreciated.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Horoscope Sign Scorpio

Ruled by fiery Mars and smoldering Pluto, Scorpio values vulnerability, loyalty and in-depth connections. This Water sign seeks friends who can handle their intensity and understand their need for trust and authenticity. Scorpio craves a friendship that’s built on a mutual sense of loyalty and respect.

Most compatible friend: Virgo

Along with fellow Water signs (Cancer and Pisces) holding space for their emotions, Virgo offers a sense of grounding and rootedness that compliments Scorpio’s deeply intense nature. Together, they can create a friendship where both signs feel seen, respected and supported through life’s ups and downs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Horoscope Sign Sagittarius

Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius seeks friendships that inspire growth, adventure and a sense of open-mindedness. This Fire sign craves friends who embrace their free spirit and share a mutual curiosity and wonder for the world around them. Sagittarius enjoys friendships filled with excitement and spontaneous adventures.

Most compatible friend: Libra

Along with fellow Fire signs (Aries and Leo), Libra’s sense of diplomacy and charm brings a sense of harmony to Sagittarius’ adventurous nature. Together, they can create a friendship where there’s room for exploration and compromise, as well as mutual respect and shared enthusiasm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Horoscope Sign Capricorn

Governed by taskmaster Saturn, Capricorn values loyalty, structure and ambition, which is no different regarding their friendships. This Earth sign seeks friends who share their dedication to succeed and understand the importance of accountability. Capricorn appreciates friendships that feel enduring and mutually supportive.

Most compatible friend: Scorpio

Along with fellow Earth signs (Taurus and Virgo) bringing stability, Scorpio offers emotional depth to Capricorn’s structured and pragmatic approach. Together, they can form a loyal, resilient friendship, balancing intensity and grounding to help each other reach new heights.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Horoscope Sign Aquarius

Ruled by change-maker Uranus and structured Saturn, Aquarius values individuality, freedom and social consciousness in their friendships. This Air sign seeks friends who appreciate their unique perspective and rebellious spirit. Aquarius enjoys friendships that offer intellectual stimulation and purpose.

Most compatible friend: Sagittarius

In addition to fellow Air signs (Gemini and Libra), Sagittarius brings a sense of adventure to Aquarius’ life. Together, they can form a genuine friendship where both signs can explore, push boundaries and support each other’s growth with enthusiasm and an open mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Horoscope Sign Pisces

Ruled by numinous Neptune and bountiful Jupiter, Pisces values empathy, compassion and emotional fluidity in their friendships. This Water sign seeks friends who understand their sensitive nature and respect their chameleon-like and otherworldly nature. Pisces appreciates friends who allow them to express their imagination fully and unapologetically.



Most compatible friend: Capricorn

Together with fellow Water signs (Cancer and Scorpio), Capricorn can bring structure to Pisces’ dreams. This grounded Earth sign provides the stability Pisces needs and craves, creating a friendship where dreams and practicality blend harmoniously while supporting each other’s long-term growth.

