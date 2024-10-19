The heritage trends the royals love to wear – and how to get the look

Fashion has entered its practical era this autumn. Alongside waxed ‘barn jackets’, flat boots and chunky knits, we’re seeing a celebration of heritage fabrics made for hunting, shooting and fishing. It’s all very the late Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, to the extent that Miu Miu has launched a capsule collection inspired by the late monarch’s beloved Scottish estate.

Of course, nothing is more rooted in practicality – or heritage – than woven wool cloths such as tweed. A hardy defence against the British weather, it has been a part of our history for nearly 300 years – since long before Coco Chanel (inspired by the time she spent with her lover, the Duke of Westminster, in Scotland) made tweed skirt suits her calling card.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, donning a tweed jacket as a student in Cambridge, 1969 - Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection

Wool-mix blazer, £175, & Other Stories; Wool-mix coat, £239, Hush

Herringbone wool kilt, £130, Boden; Houndstooth wide-leg trousers, £150, Me+Em

“The UK was built on its wool industry because of the sheep we had, but also, wool is the most practical and useful material around, whether it’s knitted or woven,” says Tom Glover, a managing director at Peregrine, a label that has been in business since 1796 and champions British wool.

He’s well positioned to take advantage of the fashion moment, but you don’t have to look far to find trousers, kilts and outerwear that pay homage to this timeless aesthetic. From the high end at Burberry and Wales Bonner to the high street at Uniqlo and Arket, dressing for a weekend at the family’s country seat has never looked more appealing.

White wool jumper, £135, Peregrine; Plaid cotton jacket, £250, YMC; Herringbone wool coat, £950, Sunspel

Cotton-mix coat, £700, Gant; Corduroy trousers, £39.90, Uniqlo U

Of course, there can be too much of a good thing. What looks fabulous on a supermodel might look a bit “dusty professor” on a real person in the real world. Keep things youthful by teaming tweed with trainers like Helena Christensen, or pairing heritage checks with silky brights in the style of Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham pairs heritage pieces with silky brights to inject a modern twist on a classic look - Marc Piasecki/GC Images

This may be a “trend”, but these heritage fabrics aren’t going to date, so you can buy with confidence. True, not every piece that plays into the look will be made using a fabric with the same authentic history, but that’s always going to be the case when there’s a look with such broad appeal – and the benefit is that there’s something to love at every price point. Seek out true heritage, though, then take good care of it, and you’ll have something that lasts you a lifetime.