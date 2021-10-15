Stock up for Halloween: Full-sized Hershey's chocolate bars are on sale — but only until midnight

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Today only, save 30 per cent on this variety pack of Hershey's chocolate bars (Photo via Getty Images)

Halloween is just two weeks away — are you ready? With trick-or-treaters back on the streets, it's time to stock up on the thing they want the most: full-sized chocolate bars.

Thankfully, Amazon has you covered and right now, this variety pack of Hershey's chocolate bars is 30 per cent off. However, there's a catch. The sale is part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, so shoppers only have until but only until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) to take advantage.

$13 $19 at Amazon

What is it?

Are you ready to become the most popular trick-or-treating stop on the block? This Hershey's chocolate variety pack includes 15 full-sized favourites of Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme, Oh Henry!, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Skor bars.

All chocolate bars are individually wrapped, making them the perfect Halloween treat or mid-day pick-me-up.

What people are saying

When it comes to Hershey's chocolates, one Amazon shopper writes, "how can you go wrong?"

How can you go wrong, indeed. With four fan-favourites included in the assortment, users say it "keeps the whole family happy."

The 15-piece variety pack is great to keep on hand for Halloween, although as one user teases, "unfortunately for the neighbourhood kids," the chocolate bars "won't last that long" in their home.

"I have a sweet tooth," and "this variety pack is perfect," raves another chocolate-crazed shopper.

However, while most shoppers were able to indulge in their sweet tooth, some reviewers mentioned their boxes arrived opened and sealed back with tape; "not acceptable for food products," writes one user.

The "tape [was] off," and one chocolate bar was even "missing," echos another.

Verdict

With Halloween a mere 16 days away, there's no better time to stock up on discounted chocolate bars for neighbourhood trick-or-treaters.

As some reviewers noted, it's possible to get a faulty box, but for the majority, they enjoyed their chocolate treats as intended. Right now, Amazon shoppers can save 30 per cent on the variety pack, bringing its cost down to $13. However, the sale is only on until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), so don't wait if you want to take advantage of the chocolate-coated deal.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

