HexClad Black Friday deals: Take up to 40% off the cookware Gordon Ramsay calls 'utter perfection'

If you're planning to do a lot of cooking this holiday season —and who isn't?! — now's a great time to take stock of your kitchen's inventory and replenish or upgrade cooking essentials while they're on sale for Black Friday. And if your nonstick pans are starting to feel more like "everything-sticks" pans, you're due for replacements! Buying new cookware is expensive, so you'll want something that's durable, easy to clean, easy to use and looks good. Take a hint from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who's a fan of HexClad, which he says "cooks to absolute, utter perfection." And thanks to the HexClad Black Friday Sale, you can save up to 40% on nonstick cookware sets and kitchen tools.



What sets these pans apart is their hybrid construction, which combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." The pans are made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning.



As people who get paid to shop, it's our job to find the very best discounts to share with you. That's why our team of shopping editors has been tracking price histories across retailers to ensure we're only sharing the deals most deserving of your time and hard-earned money. With that in mind, you can be sure that these deals have been vetted and approved by us. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get cookin'!

HexClad Black Friday deals

HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set, 12 Pieces $600 $999 Save $399 Do you enjoy cooking for a crowd? This mega set includes 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus 2-quart, 3-quart and 8-quart Hybrid pots and lids for all. "This is the best set of cookware out there," gushed a fan. "I bought these two years ago and they still look brand new. We use them every day and they are a five-star quality set. No sticking, no scratches and they heat up evenly across the pan. Cleanup is a breeze. My next purchase will be the knife set. Great job, HexClad!" $600 at HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set, 6 Pieces $330 $532 Save $202 With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each. "Best pans ever," raved a reviewer. "Sauté game has been elevated to a new echelon: I've never caramelized onions so perfectly and so quickly (always had to slowly sweat them down for 45 minutes). Sirloin came out perfectly medium-rare and ideally seared — first try! Eggs don't stick! Wow, these pans do all the things!" (Psst: This set made it onto our list of the best cookware sets of 2024.) $330 at HexClad

HexClad HexClad Damascus Steel Knife Set, 7 Pieces $319 $543 Save $224 Not only will this stunning knife set elevate the look of your kitchen, it'll also make chopping vegetables a joy, thanks to the 67 layers of Damascus steel making up the blades. You'll get an 8-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife and a 9-inch honing steel to keep things sharp, along with a beautiful magnetic walnut block. "I’ve had a lot of knives," shared an impressed slicer. "This set is by far the nicest-looking and easiest to cut. No pressure on the knife and it cuts. You don't even have to try. I cut a potato and ran to everyone in the house who has cut a potato before and made them try it. It was so easy, the knife basically cuts by itself. Best set … plan on adding more." $319 at HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids, 6 Pieces $380 $467 Save $87 Soups, sauces and more are begging to be prepared in these pretty pots — included are 2-quart and 3-quart saucepans, an 8-quart stock pot and lids. "Love my HexClad," said a convert. "It's seriously taken my home chef skills up several notches. They are light enough to not require both hands, but heavy enough to know you're buying a high-quality product." $380 at HexClad

We found a few solid HexClad deals at Amazon, too:

HexClad HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6-Piece Fry Pan Set $319 $400 Save $81 With an 8-inch pan, a 10-inch pan and a 12-inch pan, this set has everything you need to fry eggs, saute veggies and more. And the warranty is unbeatable — you're covered for a lifetime from any product defects. More than 2,600 shoppers gave these pans a five-star review. "The price of HexClad held me back for a long time. I tried the 8-inch pan for a while, then broke down and bought a set of frying pans with a wok. These are by far the best pans I have ever used," raved one customer. "These pans replaced a set of All Clad non-stick pans, and HexClad is higher in quality and durability. My wife complained about the price until she used them, now she's sold. I would say that I would buy them again, but I doubt I will ever need to replace them. If you have gone through more than one set of non-stick pans, you will appreciate the durability and quality that you get." $319 at Amazon

