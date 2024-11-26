HexClad Black Friday deals: Up to 40% off cookware Gordon Ramsay calls 'utter perfection'

Whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with these chef-approved pots and pans during the HexClad Black Friday Sale.

Black Friday offers a stellar opportunity to take stock of your home's inventory and replenish any essentials you need for less. And if your skillets have lost their nonstick touch, well, it's time for some slick replacements. But not just any set will do — you want kitchenware that's durable, easy to clean, easy to use and looks good. Not sure of where to look? In the words of Gordon Ramsay, "Don't get your knickers in a twist!" The celebrity chef is a fan of HexClad, the brand behind the cookware he says "cooks to absolute, utter perfection." As if a celeb endorsement wasn't enough, the HexClad Black Friday Sale is already in full swing, with discounts of up to 40% on nonstick cookware sets and kitchen tools.

What sets these pans apart is their hybrid construction, which combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get cookin'!

HexClad Black Friday deals

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set, 6 Pieces $330 $532 Save $202 With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each. "Best pans ever," raved a reviewer. "Sauté game has been elevated to a new echelon: I've never caramelized onions so perfectly and so quickly (always had to slowly sweat them down for 45 minutes). Sirloin came out perfectly medium-rare and ideally seared — first try! Eggs don't stick! Wow, these pans do all the things!" (Psst: This set made it onto our list of the best cookware sets of 2024.) $330 at HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set, 12 Pieces $600 $999 Save $399 Do you enjoy cooking for a crowd? This mega set includes 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus 2-quart, 3-quart and 8-quart Hybrid pots and lids for all. "This is the best set of cookware out there," gushed a fan. "I bought these two years ago and they still look brand new. We use them every day and they are a five-star quality set. No sticking, no scratches and they heat up evenly across the pan. Cleanup is a breeze. My next purchase will be the knife set. Great job, HexClad!" $600 at HexClad

HexClad HexClad Damascus Steel Knife Set, 7 Pieces $319 $543 Save $224 Not only will this stunning knife set elevate the look of your kitchen, it'll also make chopping vegetables a joy, thanks to the 67 layers of Damascus steel making up the blades. You'll get an 8-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife and a 9-inch honing steel to keep things sharp, along with a beautiful magnetic walnut block. "I’ve had a lot of knives," shared an impressed slicer. "This set is by far the nicest-looking and easiest to cut. No pressure on the knife and it cuts. You don't even have to try. I cut a potato and ran to everyone in the house who has cut a potato before and made them try it. It was so easy, the knife basically cuts by itself. Best set … plan on adding more." $319 at HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids, 6 Pieces $380 $467 Save $87 Soups, sauces and more are begging to be prepared in these pretty pots — included are 2-quart and 3-quart saucepans, an 8-quart stock pot and lids. "Love my HexClad," said a convert. "It's seriously taken my home chef skills up several notches. They are light enough to not require both hands, but heavy enough to know you're buying a high-quality product." $380 at HexClad

Need some single pieces? We found a few HexClad deals at Amazon too:

Amazon HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Wok $111 $139 Save $28 with Prime This top-seller is perfect for stir-frys, has a stay-cool handle to protect your hands while you cook, is compatible with all stovetops and is oven-safe up to 500°F. "I have been using HexClad pans for well over a year now and they look nearly brand new and still perform as if they're brand new," shared a happy home cook. "They are the toughest pans I've ever owned. I use them every day and enjoy cooking with them. ... The 12-inch wok is my most recent purchase and I've been using it lately to do stir-fry, which is really enjoyable. ... I can't say anything negative about HexClad — they make a perfect product." Save $28 with Prime $111 at Amazon

