Hidden Gems: From a luxury staycation to a must-try brunch, the author of 'Smarter' let's us in to her top tips

It’s safe to say that when it comes to working, living and being all around smarter, author, PR mogul and podcast host Emily Austen has things down to a fine art, though figuring out how to juggle all of the aforementioned didn’t come without trials and tribulations.

As a self-proclaimed "avid reader for many years" of personal development, business and empowerment books, Emily soon noticed that all her favourite books were in fact all written by men. Though she describes all of the work as "brilliant" she admits that she struggled "to find a female perspective from someone under the age of 35" which led her to publish a variation of her own with the idea "What would my younger self want to read?" at the helm.

In her new book, aptly titled SMARTER, which hits shelves in November, Emily reframes the idea of over-productivity equalling success, and will ultimately show that those who work smarter, are those who achieve more long-term success.

"Success at all costs is not conducive to a happy life"

Smarter: 10 lessons for a more productive and less-stressed life is available to purchase from November 7th (Emily Austen)

As a successful business mogul herself, Emily wanted to make it clear that "For the last twelve years, running my own agency and working with the most successful people on the planet, I began to consider that there might be a different way. Not to replace the graft, the determination or the commitment, but to consider that success at all costs is not conducive to a happy life, and to challenge societal frameworks of success." Thus the idea for Smarter was born.

Featuring 10 achievable steps, Smarter will aims to show you how to reframe previous systems that your brain predicts, switch your mindset from one of scarcity to one of abundance, join the 8am club, conduct a busy-ness detox, define what success means to you, track your energy not your time, identify and set healthy boundaries, time block, habit pair and switch to mono-tasking, and so much more.

When she’s not making our lives easier with an easy-to-follow 10-step regime, hosting a number one business podcast or running her own business, Emily can usually be found decompressing after a long day in a steam room, scouring vinted for her next vintage purchase, treating herself to an alcohol-free Paloma from Nightjar...

Emily Austen's Hidden Gems:

The best coffee spot...

Hideaway in Soho, Grocery Post in West Hampstead or Grind coffee if I’m East.

Brunch destination...

Greenberry in Primrose Hill.

(Instagram / @greenberrycafe)

Place for unique fashion...

I like Sylk for vintage pieces, Farm Rio, Source Unknown, Vinted and Dissh.

Boutique hotel...

One Hundred Shoreditch for a London staycation, or the Treehouses at Chewton Glen.

(Instagram / @bamford)

Wellness destination...

Outside of London, the Bamford Wellness Centre is phenomenal butI also went to the Mayr Clinic in Austria and it made me so much more connected and kind to my body.

Best gym class...

Heartcore for Reformer Pilates and Third Space for anything else (their spin is amazing.)

Best books…

Favourite Story - Kane and Abel, Jeffery Archer.

Favourite Learning - Atomic Habits, James Clear.

Favourite New Release - Ambition Monster, Jennifer Romolini.

Favourite Audio Book - Harry Potter, Book 3, JK Rowling

Healthy drink spot...

I love a power shake from Joe + the Juice, an alcohol-free Paloma from Nightjar, or the Nomad Hotel.

Place to shop for interiors...

The AuctionNet app is a borderline obsession at this point, Etsy, Kempton Flea market, as well as Pooky for lighting, The Go-To for quirky pieces, Norfolk Natural Living for scent (I love En Plein Air)

(Instagram / @pookylights)

Travel destination…

Kasbah bab Ourika in Marrakech is idyllic. The British Countryside, North Norfolk or the Cotswolds. However, New York has a piece of my heart.

Theatre…

Next to Normal blew my mind. It’s the most thoughtful, delicate and reassuring way I’ve seen mental health discussed in a play. Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York is also a brilliant showcase of talent.

(Instagram / @ benediktinerstiftadmont)

Museum…

The Natural History Museum at Christmas or the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. It’s a library, but technically a museum for books, the Stiftsbibliothek Admont in Austria was jaw-dropping.

Best way to decompress after a long day…

A visit to the steam room is an ultimate luxury. I love reformer pilates as I don’t need a screen and it makes me feel strong. Cycling home from work, listening to Newsagents or The Rest is History, cooking at home with the radio on, watching Homeland (or similar) and getting into bed before 10 pm.