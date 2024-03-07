High & Low: John Galliano, review: an unflinching view of fashion’s most flawed genius

Kevin Macdonald's High & Low: John Galliano

“I’m going to tell you everything,” says John Galliano, staring directly into the camera. Three years in the making, filmmaker Kevin Macdonald charts the rise of the brilliant, flawed and mercurial Galliano followed by his atomic crash, from the mouth of the man himself.

Galliano was the fashion world’s most creative and flamboyant designer. A Gibraltan boy from Croydon who went on to helm one of Paris fashion’s most powerful jobs, as creative director of Dior, creating a mythic image of himself along the way. The shows were spectacles like no other, the pace was head-spinning and the bows at the end of the runway depicting him as a troubadour one minute, an astronaut the next.

And then he crashed down to earth spectacularly. In February 2011, two videos emerged of Galliano slurring sickening insults at fellow drinkers in his local bar. Dior fired him immediately and he was later found guilty of racism and anti-Semitic abuse. So, does Galliano tell us everything? Yes, and no.

The footage of and Galliano’s accounts of his early years is fascinating; the insights into life at Central Saint Martins and the nightclub scene that was his creative touch paper. The fledgling days of his John Galliano signature label, and the awestruck wonder of London’s fashion prince being awarded the keys to the kingdom via the top job at Dior.

The documentary’s list of interviews is extensive and impressive, everyone from Charlize Theron and Penelope Cruz to friends from his early days. There are suggestions of a darker, more troubled side to the shiny fashion facade early on, a Jekyll and Hyde approach to alcohol. He talks of physical violence as a child, meted out by both parents upon any suggestion of gayness.

John Galliano with Anna Wintour in 2021 - Getty

As his career ascends, the grip on reality loosens; the private jets, the superstar lifestyle, the personal assistant lighting your cigarettes. And with it, a descent into an abyss of pills and alcohol that reached breaking point when his sidekick Steven Robinson died of a cocaine overdose. And then that night at La Perle.

The most complex and honest part of the documentary is that Galliano still can’t answer the most pertinent question; why? A huge tour of penitence followed, and lessons with Jewish faith leaders, but Galliano can’t answer why he said those things beyond the fact he was lashing out and at breaking point, a psychologist even suggesting that it was the ultimate way to detonate a career that had become untenable in its pace. He seems unable in parts to fully comprehend the incident clearly; there’s confusion over how many videos exist. It shines a light on the monstrous juggernaut that fashion has become under the conglomerate system; Galliano was at one point designing 32 collections a year.

The documentary provokes a moral debate; how to separate the man from the art, and should one of the greatest fashion geniuses of the 20th century be shunned forever for what he claims were a few moments of madness?

Galliano now designs at cult Belgian house Maison Margiela, and the fashion world was quick to forgive him. Anna Wintour is rumoured to be honouring Galliano with his own Met exhibition next year, but where this documentary gets it right is in refusing to act as PR for the man – it allows him to to give his side of events, but also his victims’ and the others deeply wounded by his actions. It films his frailty and flaws as well as his genius. Does he deserve to be absolved? Like Galliano’s explanation, there’s no clear answer.

In cinemas