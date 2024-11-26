High prices keeping you home? You can still get a deal on flights to these warm places.

The holidays typically mean long lines at the airport and crowded highways. However, a new report found that consumers with budgetary concerns may be staying home.

J.D. Power’s Banking and Payments Intelligence Report, released Monday, found that 46% of people surveyed in October did not plan to do any travel over the holiday season, up from 39% in November 2023. Those responses – from 4,000 retail bank customers in the U.S. – were highest among those classified as financially “Vulnerable” and “Stressed,” as well as those 40 and older.

“That development may come as a surprise to some, with customers presumably having gained some financial breathing room during the past few months,” the report said. “And for those who will travel, 70% will travel by air and/or stay overnight. But with customers suffering from the fatigue of persistently high consumer prices, some are just content to forego traveling altogether.”

The report also noted, however, that 33% of customers were financially “Healthy,” as compared with 28% in November 2023.

But while airfares are higher around the holidays, travelers looking for last-minute deals aren’t entirely out of luck.

People walk through the O'Hare train station, as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on November 22, 2023.

Where can I find cheap flights this holiday season?

Travelers can still book relatively affordable – largely warm-weather – getaways on various dates between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 from several U.S. cities, according to Hopper:

From Boston, flyers can find round-trip fares to Nassau in the Bahamas for as low as $377; to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands for the same price; and to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for as low as $348.

There are round-trip flights from Chicago to San Juan for as low as $320 and to Fort Lauderdale for as low as $140.

Travelers can fly round-trip from Dallas to San Juan for as low as $287.

From New York, flyers can travel round-trip to San Juan for as low as $382.

Travelers can fly round-trip from Newark to Grand Cayman for as low as $503, and to Nashville for as low as $131.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Last-minute cheap holiday flights: Here's where you can go