Hilaria Baldwin celebrates Alec Baldwin's birthday with candid family photo

Hilaria Baldwin is marking husband Alec Baldwin's birthday with a family photo (Photo via Instagram/ @hilariabaldwin)

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her family's "wildness."

On Monday, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a celebratory family photo marking her husband Alec Baldwin's 65th birthday.

In the candid snap, the couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — sit on the floor next to her seven children; three daughters, Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria and their youngest Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as four sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

"A photo of our wildness, just as we are. May this year bring you peace, health and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it. Happy birthday, Alec. We love you," she captioned the post.

Fans met Baldwin's photo with praise for having a "beautiful family."

"Love this so much. You and your whole crew," an Instagram user commented.

"The life in this image!" someone else added alongside a clapping emoji.

"You are surrounded by a lot of love...and adorable-ness," a fan wrote, while another penned, "Omg, you are a busy mama!"

Another commented: "Beautiful family."

In November, Baldwin shared an Instagram Reel showing off the hilarious way she retaliates when she and her husband have a disagreement.

"My husband was bothering me, and when I'm mad, I decide to be weird over cruel and petty because we all know that we have moments and get over them," she said while wearing a T-shirt covered in different photos of the "30 Rock" actor's face.

"This was the moment where I unveiled my tacky shirt. So much better than passive aggression or a fight, right?" she wrote, showing Baldwin's reaction to her outfit.

"I fight weird," she captioned the post for her 986,000 followers.

