Hilaria Baldwin shows off baby bump in 'impressive' headstand video

Hilaria Baldwin is keeping active during her seventh pregnancy. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Hilaria Baldwin isn't letting pregnancy get in the way of her yoga routine.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old put her baby bump on display in an Instagram video showing her 958,000 followers how to do a headstand.

The mother-of-six recorded herself getting into the upside down position and holding it for several moments while pointing her toes toward the sky.

To complete the impressive manoeuvre, the yoga instructor wore a fitted, beige dress that showed off her growing bump. Baldwin paired the video with a caption explaining that headstands relieve pressure on her lower back caused by pregnancy.

"Taking some pressure off my tailbone," she penned. "Put the kids to bed in the middle of this video (when the light changes — cut it together). I do short little headstands. Just enough to relieve my back."

Fans applauded the brunette beauty for maintaining her fitness routine during her pregnancy.

"I am so beyond impressed!" one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "You are amazing!"

"OK, we are the same gestation and there is no way I could do this let alone get off the couch without groaning. You’re amazing," someone else shared.

"Incredible," another chimed in.

"This brought me peace," commented another.

Earlier this month, Baldwin revealed that the weight she's gained during pregnancy has made it increasingly difficult to lift herself up.

"Triceps," she wrote in the caption, paired with a video of herself demonstrating an arm workout in a patterned maxi dress. "The heavier I get with this baby, the harder this is, because the more to lift! 10 of each. Then hold for 10 breaths at the end. Use the backs of legs and butt to lift your pelvis up!"

Fans quickly praised Baldwin for being an "inspiration."

"You're incredible!" someone pointed out. "Big inspiration."

"OMG!" another added. "Mom goals."

"You're not to be believed," a fan commented alongside a clapping emoji.

