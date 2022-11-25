Hilaria Baldwin posts 'epic fail' from family's Thanksgiving: 'Tough crowd'

Hilaria Baldwin's Thanksgiving wasn't as perfect as you might think. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Hilaria Baldwin is giving fans an authentic look at her Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself and her husband, "30 Rock" actor Alec Baldwin, as well as their children to mark the holiday. However, she dubbed the photo an "epic fail" after it didn't quite turn out as planned: Her husband and five of their seven children weren't looking at the camera, and another ended up crying.

The Baldwins share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 20 months and Ilaria, 2 months.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," she captioned the snap for her more than 986,000 followers. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."

In the comments, fans quickly met Baldwin's honest family photo with praise for keeping it real, while her husband quipped: "Tough crowd..."

"It's not an epic fail, it is real life. It is natural. It is not fake nor posed. It's authentic — the best. Happy Gratitude Day to you, too," one Instagram user commented.

Another wrote: "Grateful for your authenticity and light always."

"This pic is perfection! Thanksgiving with kids," someone else chimed in.

"Carmen was ready!" another pointed out.

"Love Carmen holding Ilaria," a fan commented.

Earlier this week, Baldwin shared a photo of her second youngest, 20-month-old Maria (who also goes by Marilú), after she accidentally took a tumble, hit her face on a metal table and gave herself a black eye.

"You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose. Ugh, this time of year)," Baldwin penned alongside the photo. "I was out with my oldest four yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg.

"She's OK, thank goodness. It was just scary, and will be bruised for a while."

