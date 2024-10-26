Hilarie Burton exposes woman running fake accounts of her 14-year-old son Gus

Hilarie Burton slammed a woman for posing as her 14-year-old son Gus on social media.

On Friday (25 October), the One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram to alert her followers about fake social media accounts impersonating her 14-year-old son, Augustus “Gus,” whom she shares with her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Burton posted a screenshot of a TikTok account under the handle @AugustusDeanMorgan, warning fans about a “creepy chick” behind the account and urging followers to stay vigilant against online imposters.

“Hi gang. Need a little help,” she started her post. “I don’t have TikTok and neither does our son. But there’s this creep chick who is obsessed with him and keeps creating profiles on various platforms.”

“I get it. He’s awesome,” she joked before slamming the woman. She called her a “freak for stealing the identity of a 14 year old boy.”

“We’ve reached out to her parents. To her directly,” the 42-year-old actor continued. “We’ve contacted law enforcement. Because of certain actions she’s taken, she’s broken laws.”

Burton urged her followers to report the account, writing, “So please do me a favor if you have that platform. Report her.”

Besides August, Burton also shares a daughter, George, 6, with Morgan. The couple’s love story began in 2009 when mutual friends Danneel and Jensen Ackles set them up on a blind date. Just a year later, they welcomed August.

In a recent interview with E! News, the One Tree Hill actress explained the secret to her marriage ahead of her fifth wedding anniversary to The Walking Dead actor on October 5.

“Obviously communication is a very big deal and also anticipating that your partner is going to go through phases and changes,” Burton said. “We both have gone through different professional phases where maybe we’re super ambitious in one phase of our life and then we’re nesting in another phase of our life. And we try to work in tandem so that we’re each compensating for each other.”

The actress reflected on how much she’s changed over the years. “I’m definitely not who I was at 26,” she shared. “Now, I’m like a warmer, more assertive version, and he seems to be into that.”

Burton also hinted at their anniversary plans: “I’ll be seeing him next week for an early celebration,” she continued. “He’s on the road for work, so I’ll have him all to myself for a whirlwind 24 hours—and no one should expect to hear from us. It’s pretty perfect.”