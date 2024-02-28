Hilary Duff awarded $1.25 million in damages over endorsement dispute

The actress has been awarded $1.25 million (£986,000) after a three-year battle with feminine hygiene company Naturalena. In 2021, Duff accused the brand of failing to pay her endorsement fees after using her image and likeness to promote its products. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the wellness brand's founder and CEO, Adrian M. Forsyth, signed an admission in favour of the actress, voluntarily accepting the liability and agreeing to the amount of damages. Forsyth also agreed to pay the actress' legal fees, post-judgment interest and costs of enforcing the judgment.