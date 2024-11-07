Hillary Clinton Looks To The Future After Kamala Harris's Election Loss

Hillary Clinton is in an unimaginably difficult position today, when, eight years after she lost the presidential race to Donald Trump, she had to witness another powerful woman, Kamala Harris, lose to him as well.

In what has been a day of deep shock and disappointment for Democrats, Hillary has now joined the conversation. In an emotional post on Instagram, she and husband Bill Clinton—the United States’s 42nd president—voiced their sadness over Harris’s loss, as well as their hope for progress in the country.

'Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran a positive, forward-looking campaign to be proud of. The American people have voted, and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will be the next President and Vice President of the United States. We wish them well and hope they will govern for all of us,' the Clintons said in a joint statement shared on Instagram.



'We must remember that America is bigger than the results of any one election. And what we as citizens do now will make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back. We need to solve our problems and seize our opportunities together. The future of our country depends on us,' they added.

The Clintons were avid supporters of Harris throughout her run for president this year. At the Democratic National Convention, Hillary put her weight fiercely behind the vice president, saying, 'I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us. They would say, "Keep going," surely. And Gerry would say, "Keep going." Women fighting for reproductive health care are saying, "Keep going." Families building better lives, parents stretching to afford childcare, young people struggling to pay their rent—they’re all asking us to keep going.'

Bill, meanwhile, endorsed Harris while also making his disapproval of Trump’s values intensely clear.

'In 2024, we have got a pretty clear choice, it seems to me: Kamala Harris, for the people. And the other guy, who’s proved, even more than the first go-around, that he’s about me, myself and I,' the former president said. 'I know which one I like better for our country: Kamala Harris will solve problems, seize opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure every American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams.'

He added that Trump 'has been a paragon of consistency. He’s still dividing, he’s still blaming, he’s still belittling other people. He creates chaos, and then he sort of curates it as if it were precious art.' In stark contrast, Bill said, Harris has 'the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will—and yes—the sheer joy to get something done.'

