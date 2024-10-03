Hindus gather for colourful Navratri celebrations

The festival of Navratri honours Durga, the mother goddess who is associated with protection, strength and motherhood [BBC]

Thousands of Hindus across Coventry are taking part in nine days of dancing, colour and music during the festival of Navratri.

Starting on Thursday, the celebration honours Durga, the mother goddess who is associated with protection, strength and motherhood.

On each day, worshipers will dress in different colours and gather for hours of dancing and prayer.

The ISKCON temple, in Kingfield Road, is one of a number across the city welcoming Hindus over the following nine days.

Hindus celebrate the festival in honour of Durga, who is best known for killing an evil demon in a battle which lasted nine days and nights.

Each day is represented by a different colour which symbolises one of her distinct characteristics.

Minale, who is celebrating the festival at the ISKCON temple, said the clothing worn during dance events was "colourful and vibrant".

"We have beautiful traditional dresses that we wear," she said.

"It's normally a three-piece outfit with a top, a scarf and usually long traditional flowing skirts.

"For the first day of Navratri we'll be wearing quite yellow colours, representing happiness, joy, brightness."

Part of the celebration at the Coventry temple will involve a circular folk dance around a shrine to the god.

Some who celebrate the festival will also fast on the last three days.

"It's very exciting," Minale said.

"Everyone's got really beautiful outfits on.

"It's a real community feel. Your friends will be there, your family will be there - people you do and don't know. You're all dancing together for a deeper cause."

