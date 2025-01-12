Holly Willoughby is an ice queen in £6,090 dress on Dancing on Ice

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Holly Willoughby attends the National Television Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby served up ice queen glamour for the first Dancing on Ice episode of the year on Sunday night, looking mesmerising alongside co-host Stephen Mulhern.

Ahead of the first episode going live on air, Holly's stylist Dannii Whiteman took to Instagram to give style fans a closer look at the presenter's breathtaking dress - and at £6,090 from Georges Hobeika, the bar was set incredibly high for Holly's wardrobe this season.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in the glittering gown (Instagram)

The former This Morning presenter looked sublime in the waist-sculpting column dress. Available to shop on Net-A-Porter for a cool 50% off, the retailer writes that this dress is inspired by Greek goddess, Aphrodite, and her Roman incarnation in Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus'.

"Cut for a figure-skimming fit, this gown is made from sheer tulle that's embellished with sparkling crystals and has a crepe bust for coverage."

Holly wore the glittering dress in the promotional photos for Dancing on Ice (Shutterstock)

The mother-of-three looked phenomenal in the sparkling gown, which perfectly complemented her icy blonde hair.

Sharing their reactions on social media, Holly's fans rushed to complement her striking bejewelled dress. "This gown!! The cut on her!" exclaimed a fan in excitement, as another declared Holly "the ice queen".

As always, Holly enlisted the help of her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill to highlight her natural features, of which Patsy chose a frosted berry-hued smokey eye and a glowy highlighter to enhance the look.

Patsy has been Holly's makeup artist for several years (Instagram)

This season of Dancing on Ice marks the second year in a row Holly has fronted the celebrity ice skating competition without Phillip Schofield.

Last January marked Holly's first presenting gig without her former television sidekick, who was disgraced after his "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague came to light.

It was clear that her time away from the spotlight had done nothing to dull her sparkle. Dressed in a glittering silver sequined gown, Holly made no mention of her absence and quickly got down to the business at hand as she kicked off the show with Stephen Mulhern.

The duo have presented alongside each other many times (Kieron McCarron)

The same is expected for her return to television on Sunday night, with the TV golden girl set to dazzle viewers with her spellbinding wardrobe and infectious on-screen charisma.