Holly Willoughby just wore a mini dress to celebrate special birthday

On Friday morning, the gorgeous Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a new photograph, which featured herself wearing a shimmering pink, mini dress. Wow! The reason for wearing such a striking number, was to celebrate her brand, Wylde Moon's third birthday.

In the shot, Holly is surrounded by a selection of silver balloons, and looks in great spirits as she celebrates the milestone. The website said: "...and just like that, WYLDE MOON turns 3. To make our birthday very happy indeed, we’re offering a huge 20% off every individual product on the WYLDE Boutique, because what’s a birthday if not celebrated with friends?"

Holly wowed in a metallic mini dress to celebrate Wylde Moon's 3rd birthday (Wylde Moon)

Holly's dress came complete with not only a sassy, above-the-knee hemline, but also, gorgeous, pussybow detail. The bow at the nape of her neck looked so chic and gave a special detail to the sparkling, almost foil-like style.

Holly is so passionate about her lifestyle brand (Wylde Moon)

The mother-of-three wore her famous blonde mane tied up in a messy bun, and immaculate makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Wylde Moon

Wylde Moon is the former This Morning star's women's lifestyle brand. The website is specially curated by the presenter herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family, and energy healing.

Holly's brand is three years old (Dave Benett)

It has been a widely successful project for Holly, and one she is really passionate about. At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde TV star said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

Wylde Moon sells a range of products including perfume, wax melts and candles

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others. I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."