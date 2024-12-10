Holly Willoughby rocks combat shorts in first look at Netflix reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt
Holly Willoughby is channelling Lara Croft in a first look at her new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt. The upcoming reality show sees a group of famous faces dropped into a jungle in Costa Rica, where they're put through their paces by adventurer Bear Grylls.
The poster sees Holly rocking short cargo shorts and a khaki T-shirt while standing alongside Bear, while a first-look snap sees the star on set in Central America while donning hiking boots and a high-waisted skirt.
So, what can viewers expect?
The series synopsis reads: "Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls.
"Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show."
The eight-episode series will arrive on Netflix on 5 February 2025.
While the celebrity line-up has yet to be revealed, some big names are rumoured to be taking part, including Steph McGovern and Shirley Ballas.
Bear Hunt marks Holly's first project with Netflix and comes over a year after her departure from This Morning after 14 years.
Taking to Instagram in October last year, the mum-of-three revealed she had made the decision for her family.
"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together," the presenter penned in a statement. "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day," she continued.
"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."