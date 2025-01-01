Holly Willoughby shines in sassy sequin Self Portrait dress - as she sips champagne

Holly Willoughby's brand Wylde Moon shared a series of stunning pictures of the mother-of-three on New Year's Eve and in the snaps, the blonde beauty looks sensational.

Holly chose the 'Sequin-embellished stretch-woven maxi dress' by Self Portrait, which is sadly a past season buy, which originally cost £560. The cut-out style was so pretty and the Tiffany Box style blue tone of the frock looked amazing with her blonde hair.

Holly looked stunnig in her blue sequin dress by Self Portrait (Wylde Moon)

Holly sipped on a glass of champagne in the pictures, and looked so happy and joyous. The caption read: "Happy New Year! As we step into this new cycle, may we embrace the phases of life just as the moon waxes and wanes with each moment holding its own beauty and purpose. Let this year be filled with hope, bold dreams, and the courage to chase them. Trust the rhythm of your journey, knowing that every ending brings a new beginning. Dare to shine brightly and create magic in 2025."

Holly looked in great spirits as she sipped champagne (Wylde Moon)

Fans loved the dress and positive message. One follower wrote: " Happy New Year Holly! You look absolutely stunning. Wishing you joy and love for the new year and can’t wait to see you back on the tv screens." Another added: "Happy New Year Holly and the Wyldemoon team. Love that dress Holly!"

Holly's top fashion tips

Holly's style is loved by many and her 'outfit of the day' pictures on Instagram always rack up lots of interest. The blonde beauty previously told The Daily Mail that she always takes a photo of herself wearing an outfit so she can see how it looks on before she heads out.

Holly often takes snaps of her outfits before she goes out (Instagram)

She also urged women to dress for their figure - not their perceived clothes size.

Holly urges women to ignore dress sizes (Instagram)

She remarked: "Don't look at sizes. We can be so governed by going 'I'm a 12' or 'I'm a 10' or 'I'm a 16'."

"Just go and look at that item on the hanger and go 'right, I'm going to try this on' because there's no point in trying to squeeze into something that's a 16 because you think you're a 16."

Learn to put something on and know that it fits right. Feel the fit as opposed to the sizes because sizes change so much anyway."

Holly's 2025 TV projects

Holly is back on our scenes after taking some time out last year and we can't wait to see her. She has been hosting You Bet and will soon start Dancing on Ice alongside close friend Stephen.

Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls in Celebrity Bear Hunt (Netflix)

Holly will also be fronting a new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt, with adventure guru Bear Grylls.