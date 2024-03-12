Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle's ponytail looks like Rapunzel in ultra-rare photo

Holly Willoughby (Getty)

Holly Willoughby is one of the most recognisable faces on TV, but away from her broadcasting career, the former This Morning presenter prefers to keep her family including her three children away from the spotlight.

But that doesn't mean that the 43-year-old doesn't enjoy bringing her kids to her workplace from time to time so they can get a glimpse inside the glamorous world of television.

That's exactly what the Dancing On Ice host did on Sunday when her 12-year-old daughter, Belle, made an ultra-rare public appearance with her mum backstage at the ITV skating competition – and we are in awe of her daughter's stunning hair.

Stephen Mulhern, Belle and Holly Willoughby watch Dancing On Ice dress rehearsal (Instagram)

To mark Mother's Day, Holly shared a sweet photo of Belle sitting on her lap while the mother-and-daughter duo, joined by fellow host Stephen Mulhern, watched dress rehearsal footage of the celebrity skaters from behind the scenes.

Belle's beautiful blonde locks were styled in a simple ponytail with a cute scrunchie. But it was the impressive length that caught our eye, channelling Rapunzel with her long, blonde waves.

The only daughter of Holly and Dan Baldwin kept her face away from the camera as she watched the skating unfold from a small screen backstage. Belle kept warm in a stylish puffer coat with dark blue jeans.

Holly was seemingly off-duty so was dressed more casually in a polka-dot top with a camel coat over her shoulders. Her blonde hair, traditionally kept short, was clipped away from her face, with just a few strands of a fringe framing her face.

The broadcaster wrote in the caption: "When mums have to work mother's day… so lucky to take my mini me with me…"

Holly Willoughby also shared a photo with her mum to mark Mother's Day (Instagram)

However, it seems Holly upped the glamour stakes later in the day after her glam squad got her ready for the taping of the final episode.

The star posted her full outfit on her Instagram and she was a shimmering vision in a silver glittering Shiran Abergel dress with one strap gracefully falling off her shoulder.

Holly and Stephen presenting Dancing On Ice (Shutterstock)

Holly and her husband Dan, who married in 2007, are also parents to Harry, 14, and their youngest, nine-year-old Chester, but the three children are rarely spotting out in public with their mum and dad due to the couple wanting to protect their privacy.

Meanwhile, the Dancing on Ice presenter also paid tribute to her own mum on the special day.

Posting a photo on her Instagram of her smiling alongside her lookalike mum Linda, Holly wrote: "You’re not just my mum, you’re my inspiration and guiding star. Thank you for your love and guidance… Happy Mother’s Day mamma… Shine bright."