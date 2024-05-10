Hollywood penthouse condo sells for $24 million: See inside the luxury space

A California penthouse condo has sold for $24 million in what could be a record price for the area, according to an online real estate listing.

According to californialistings.com, the sale unit in West Hollywood marks the most ever paid in a Los Angeles condo complex.

Hill view of penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

The website that boasts the state's "best real estate agents and their listings" describes the 6,451 square-foot condo having four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and "14-foot ceilings with full-height wood paneling."

Bath view of penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

"Expansive views and a dramatic wraparound terrace" come with the full-service building with a "semi-private elevator, as well as a separate entrance and service corridor for staff members," the website reads.

Dining view of penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

Monthly homeowner association fee is more than $11,000

Actor Matt Damon is among those who live in the building, according to the listing.

Sitting room of penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon leave The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's theme for the gala was 'The Garden of Time.'.

A hefty monthly $11,295 homeowner association fee is attached to the penthouse unit.

Fireplace in penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

Entry view of penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

Bedroom view of penthouse in West Hollywood that sold for a record-breaking $24 million.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

