Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Just Put His Atlanta Condo on the Market for $5 Million

He’s putting a nail in his Atlanta property! After more than a decade of ownership, Bernard “Bernie” Marcus has decided to let go of his Atlanta home in Buckhead’s Park Avenue high-rise residential tower near the Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square shopping malls. The Home Depot co-founder and staunch philanthropist is asking $5 million for the condo, which is listed by Nicholas Brown of Compass Georgia.

Records show Marcus and his wife Billi paid $3 million for the unit on the 37th floor of the 44-story structure in December 2010. The couple previously owned another smaller unit in the same building that they purchased in summer 2010 for $2 million and sold four years later for a speck under $1.4 million.

The Park Avenue luxury high-rise building is sited at the intersection of Wieuca Road and Park Avenue in the sought-after Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

As for this particular dwelling, it has three bedrooms and five baths spread across roughly 5,700 square feet of living space overlooking sweeping views stretching from the Downtown Atlanta skyline to Stone Mountain and Kennesaw Mountain beyond. Highlights include a grand salon, which is “an entertainer’s dream” per the listing, and holds a full bar, a card-playing area, and access to a wraparound terrace via sliding walls of glass. A circular formal dining room is topped by a domed ceiling adorned with a custom hand-blown glass chandelier and a gourmet kitchen boasts top-tier appliances and a climate-controlled wine room.

There’s also a sumptuous primary suite outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, a seating area, a luxe bath, and ample closet space. Elsewhere is an executive office and a wood-paneled library/study with a private balcony, as well as a guest bedroom and a self-contained suite for live-in staff that has its own kitchen, living room, and bath.

Accessible to a wraparound terrace, the grand salon hosts a lounge, full bar, and card-playing area.

The gated building also comes with numerous amenities courtesy of a hefty $4,071 monthly HOA fee, including valet and concierge service, a swimming pool and fitness center, a landscaped garden, a clubroom, a catering kitchen, wine storage, guest suites, and two reserved parking spaces.

After graduating from Rutgers University in his hometown of New Jersey in 1954, Marcus began his career as a drugstore pharmacist and later worked his way up the ranks at several retail businesses before founding The Home Depot in 1978 with now-Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank. Marcus retired in 2002 and has since focused much of his energy on philanthropy, having donated more than $2 billion to nonprofits via The Marcus Foundation. The 95-year-old also plans to leave 90 percent of his currently estimated $11 billion fortune to the foundation upon his death.

“Atlanta holds a special place in my heart—it’s the city where we started The Home Depot back in 1978 and built it into one of the world’s greatest companies,” said Marcus, who also owns a home on the shores of Lake Toxaway in North Carolina. “This city will always be part of me and my commitment to its growth, well-being, and success will continue on.”

