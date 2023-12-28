These Home Hardware Boxing Week deals are still in stock — save up to 50%

Score these Home Hardware Boxing Week deals before they're gone.

Boxing Day has come and gone, but plenty of retailers are offing up extended Boxing Week deals in its place — Home Hardware included. Their Boxing Week Sale is still going strong, with deals of up to 50 per cent off tools, kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 must-have deals, starting at just $31. But you'll have to hurry since this sale only runs until Jan. 3. Don't see what you're looking for? You can also browse all of Home Hardware's flyer deals here.

With a 10" clearing width, 6 5/16" snow clearing depth, and up to 20' snow throwing distance, this battery-powered snow blower makes quick work of winter snowfalls.

Juice, liquefy, froth, mix, blend, chop, puree, crush, whip, grind, peel, grate, shred and so much more with this multipurpose food processor.

Save $150: Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless Dyson vacuum is lightweight and powerful for quick cleanup of messes around the house.

Save $70: Mosaic Digital Air fryer with Viewing Window

Watch this high-power air fryer at work through the display window as you fry, roast, grill and bake all of your favourite meals.

Save $25: Home Essentials Kitchen Knife Set with Sheath

The set of knives is composed of an 8" chef knife, a 7" santoku and a 5" utility knife to tackle all your kitchen prep.

Save $15: Omnimax Top Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier with LED Light

Ideal for use in the bedroom, this compact humidifier also has a built-in LED bulb that can be used as a nightlight.

Save $42: Mosaic Countertop Microwave Oven

Upgrade your kitchen with this microwave oven that boasts 700 watts of cooking power for quick and efficient reheating.

These LED colour changing lights have eight different modes to choose from, and are suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

This set of 20 utensils is dishwasher safe flatware, and is designed to elevate your tabletop for many years to come.

You can never have too many batteries on hand, and this sale is the perfect time to stock up.

Save $39: Mosaic Kitchen Knife Set with Block

This knife set comes with all the basics for kitchen prep: an 8" chef knife, an 8" bread knife, a 7" santoku knife, a 6" utility knife, a 3.5" paring knife and scissors.

