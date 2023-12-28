These Home Hardware Boxing Week deals are still in stock — save up to 50%
Shop this limited-time sale to score deals on household essentials, tools and more at Home Hardware.
Boxing Day has come and gone, but plenty of retailers are offing up extended Boxing Week deals in its place — Home Hardware included. Their Boxing Week Sale is still going strong, with deals of up to 50 per cent off tools, kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 must-have deals, starting at just $31. But you'll have to hurry since this sale only runs until Jan. 3. Don't see what you're looking for? You can also browse all of Home Hardware's flyer deals here.
Radley 10" Cordless Snow Blower$120$170Save $50
Salton WizNMix All-in-One Food Processor$105$200Save $95
Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$400$550Save $150
Mosaic Digital Air fryer with Viewing Window$80$150Save $70
Home Essentials Kitchen Knife Set with Sheath$15$40Save $25
Omnimax Top Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier with LED Light$45$60Save $15
Mosaic Countertop Microwave Oven$78$120Save $42
Bell + Howell Bionic LED Colour Changing Rope Lights$30$40Save $10
JA Henckels Stainless Steel Sienna Flatware Set - 20 Pc$70$100Save $30
Energizer Max Alkaline AA Batteries - 24 Pack$16$23Save $7
Mosaic Kitchen Knife Set with Block$31$70Save $39
Save $50: Radley 10" Cordless Snow Blower
With a 10" clearing width, 6 5/16" snow clearing depth, and up to 20' snow throwing distance, this battery-powered snow blower makes quick work of winter snowfalls.
Take on snow this winter with ease with an electric snow blower.
Save $95: Salton WizNMix All-in-One Food Processor
Juice, liquefy, froth, mix, blend, chop, puree, crush, whip, grind, peel, grate, shred and so much more with this multipurpose food processor.
This all-in-one food processor, chopper & blender can replace up to 12 cooking appliances.
Save $150: Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This cordless Dyson vacuum is lightweight and powerful for quick cleanup of messes around the house.
Make quick work of messes with this Dyson stick vacuum.
Save $70: Mosaic Digital Air fryer with Viewing Window
Watch this high-power air fryer at work through the display window as you fry, roast, grill and bake all of your favourite meals.
Whip up delicious meals with less fat and oil in this air fryer.
Save $25: Home Essentials Kitchen Knife Set with Sheath
The set of knives is composed of an 8" chef knife, a 7" santoku and a 5" utility knife to tackle all your kitchen prep.
Colour-coordinated sheathes make it easy to stay organized in the kitchen.
Save $15: Omnimax Top Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier with LED Light
Ideal for use in the bedroom, this compact humidifier also has a built-in LED bulb that can be used as a nightlight.
Beat dry winter air with the help of this humidifier.
Save $42: Mosaic Countertop Microwave Oven
Upgrade your kitchen with this microwave oven that boasts 700 watts of cooking power for quick and efficient reheating.
Need a new microwave? Snag this limited-time deal.
Save $10: Bell + Howell Bionic LED Colour Changing Rope Lights
These LED colour changing lights have eight different modes to choose from, and are suitable for indoor or outdoor use.
Add these colour-changing light to any room in your home.
Save $30: JA Henckels Stainless Steel Sienna Flatware Set - 20 Pc
This set of 20 utensils is dishwasher safe flatware, and is designed to elevate your tabletop for many years to come.
This 20-piece set of flatware comes with all the essentials.
Save $7: Energizer Max Alkaline AA Batteries - 24 Pack
You can never have too many batteries on hand, and this sale is the perfect time to stock up.
Take advantage of this deal on batteries.
Save $39: Mosaic Kitchen Knife Set with Block
This knife set comes with all the basics for kitchen prep: an 8" chef knife, an 8" bread knife, a 7" santoku knife, a 6" utility knife, a 3.5" paring knife and scissors.
Enjoy this 7-piece knife block set for yourself or give it as a gift.
