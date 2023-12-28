Advertisement
Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These Home Hardware Boxing Week deals are still in stock — save up to 50%

Shop this limited-time sale to score deals on household essentials, tools and more at Home Hardware.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Score these Home Hardware Boxing Week deals before they're gone.
Score these Home Hardware Boxing Week deals before they're gone.

Boxing Day has come and gone, but plenty of retailers are offing up extended Boxing Week deals in its place — Home Hardware included. Their Boxing Week Sale is still going strong, with deals of up to 50 per cent off tools, kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 must-have deals, starting at just $31. But you'll have to hurry since this sale only runs until Jan. 3. Don't see what you're looking for? You can also browse all of Home Hardware's flyer deals here.

Quick Overview
See 6 more

Save $50: Radley 10" Cordless Snow Blower

With a 10" clearing width, 6 5/16" snow clearing depth, and up to 20' snow throwing distance, this battery-powered snow blower makes quick work of winter snowfalls.

Home Hardware

Radley 10" Cordless Snow Blower

$120$170Save $50

Take on snow this winter with ease with an electric snow blower.

$120 at Home Hardware

Save $95: Salton WizNMix All-in-One Food Processor

Juice, liquefy, froth, mix, blend, chop, puree, crush, whip, grind, peel, grate, shred and so much more with this multipurpose food processor.

Home Hardware

Salton WizNMix All-in-One Food Processor

$105$200Save $95

This all-in-one food processor, chopper & blender can replace up to 12 cooking appliances.

$105 at Home Hardware

Save $150: Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless Dyson vacuum is lightweight and powerful for quick cleanup of messes around the house.

Home Hardware

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$400$550Save $150

Make quick work of messes with this Dyson stick vacuum.

$400 at Home Hardware

Save $70: Mosaic Digital Air fryer with Viewing Window

Watch this high-power air fryer at work through the display window as you fry, roast, grill and bake all of your favourite meals.

Home Hardware

Mosaic Digital Air fryer with Viewing Window

$80$150Save $70

Whip up delicious meals with less fat and oil in this air fryer.

$80 at Home Hardware

Save $25: Home Essentials Kitchen Knife Set with Sheath

The set of knives is composed of an 8" chef knife, a 7" santoku and a 5" utility knife to tackle all your kitchen prep.

Home Hardware

Home Essentials Kitchen Knife Set with Sheath

$15$40Save $25

Colour-coordinated sheathes make it easy to stay organized in the kitchen.

$15 at Home Hardware

Save $15: Omnimax Top Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier with LED Light

Ideal for use in the bedroom, this compact humidifier also has a built-in LED bulb that can be used as a nightlight.

Home Hardware

Omnimax Top Fill Ultrasonic Humidifier with LED Light

$45$60Save $15

Beat dry winter air with the help of this humidifier. 

$45 at Home Hardware

Save $42: Mosaic Countertop Microwave Oven

Upgrade your kitchen with this microwave oven that boasts 700 watts of cooking power for quick and efficient reheating.

Home Hardware

Mosaic Countertop Microwave Oven

$78$120Save $42

Need a new microwave? Snag this limited-time deal. 

$78 at Home Hardware

Save $10: Bell + Howell Bionic LED Colour Changing Rope Lights

These LED colour changing lights have eight different modes to choose from, and are suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

Home Hardware

Bell + Howell Bionic LED Colour Changing Rope Lights

$30$40Save $10

Add these colour-changing light to any room in your home. 

$30 at Home Hardware

Save $30: JA Henckels Stainless Steel Sienna Flatware Set - 20 Pc

This set of 20 utensils is dishwasher safe flatware, and is designed to elevate your tabletop for many years to come.

Home Hardware

JA Henckels Stainless Steel Sienna Flatware Set - 20 Pc

$70$100Save $30

This 20-piece set of flatware comes with all the essentials. 

$70 at Home Hardware

Save $7: Energizer Max Alkaline AA Batteries - 24 Pack

You can never have too many batteries on hand, and this sale is the perfect time to stock up.

Home Hardware

Energizer Max Alkaline AA Batteries - 24 Pack

$16$23Save $7

Take advantage of this deal on batteries. 

$16 at Home Hardware

Save $39: Mosaic Kitchen Knife Set with Block

This knife set comes with all the basics for kitchen prep: an 8" chef knife, an 8" bread knife, a 7" santoku knife, a 6" utility knife, a 3.5" paring knife and scissors.

Home Hardware

Mosaic Kitchen Knife Set with Block

$31$70Save $39

Enjoy this 7-piece knife block set for yourself or give it as a gift.

$31 at Home Hardware

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.