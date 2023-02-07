Home Hardware's weekly deals include up to 50% off air fryers, chainsaws & more

Save on these Home Hardware flyer deals of the week.

When it comes to finding the latest sales and deals, flyers are one of the best ways to stay up to date with your favourite brands.

Home Hardware is one of the many retailers who offer both paper and digital flyers, and you're not going to miss out on this week's selection of deals. Right now, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on DIY essentials, kitchen appliances and winter gear.

To inspire your next online shopping trip, scroll through to shop some of Home Hardwaret's best deals of the week — and find all flyer deals here. Don't see what you're looking for in the flyer? Shop even more deals below.

Salton Manual Air Fryer. Image via Home Hardware.

Cook up delicious and restaurant-worth meals from the comfort of home — with a fraction of the unhealthy oils.

$55 $100 at Home Hardware

Radley 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw - 52cc 20". Image via Home Hardware.

Before you know it, spring will be here! Get ready for the season and save $40 on this gas-powered chainsaw.

$160 $200 at Home Hardware

Omnimax 1500W Infrared RCC Heater. Image via Home Hardware.

Heat up any room in your home with this powerful infrared heater that offers quiet heating and three settings to choose from.

$208 $260 at Home Hardware

Reactor Socket Shelf Ultra. Image via Home Hardware.

This upgraded outlet makes it convenient to charge all of your devices at once, with six outlets, two USB charging ports and a nightlight for use in the dark.

$20 $35 at Home Hardware

Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Compact Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit. Image via Home Hardware.

Tackle any job around the house with this drill kit that includes an M18 1/2" hammer drill/driver, an M18 1/4" hex compact impact driver, two batteries, a multi-voltage charger and a storage bag.

$200 $300 at Home Hardware

Salton WIZnMiX Blender & Chopper. Image via Home Hardware.

This multipurpose kitchen appliance can juice, liquefy, froth, mix, blend, chop, puree, crush, whip, grind, peel, grate, shred and so much more.

$120 $200 at Home Hardware

Vileda UltraMax Mop. Image via Home Hardware.

This microfiber mop has a telescopic handle and a flexible joint that makes it easy to clean hard to reach areas.

$25 $30 at Home Hardware

BENCHMARK Portable Gas Generator. Image via Home Hardware.

Be prepared for anything with this portable gas generator that can help keep things running in case of emergencies.

$600 $700 at Home Hardware

Beauti-Tone Nylyn Technology Angular Sash Paint Premium Brushes. Image via Home Hardware.

These angular paint brushes are designed to help pick up and release more paint, allowing you to finish paint projects faster.

$18 $28 at Home Hardware

Benchmark 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel. Image via Home Hardware.

This powerful wet/dry vacuum delivers 5.5 horsepower of suction for cleaning up liquids and spills.

$80 $110 at Home Hardware

Acu-Rite Indoor Digital Thermometer with Hygrometer. Image via Home Hardware.

Keep an eye on your home's temperature and humidity levels — especially important in the winter for those growing plants indoors.

$6 $13 at Home Hardware

Canarm Eclipse 42" Ceiling Fan with Light. Image via Home Hardware.

If your home's lighting could use an upgrade, look to this two in one ceiling fan with a built-in light fixture.

$96 $160 at Home Hardware

