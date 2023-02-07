Home Hardware's weekly deals include up to 50% off air fryers, chainsaws & more
Don't miss these weekly flyer deals from Home Hardware Canada.
When it comes to finding the latest sales and deals, flyers are one of the best ways to stay up to date with your favourite brands.
Home Hardware is one of the many retailers who offer both paper and digital flyers, and you're not going to miss out on this week's selection of deals. Right now, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on DIY essentials, kitchen appliances and winter gear.
To inspire your next online shopping trip, scroll through to shop some of Home Hardwaret's best deals of the week — and find all flyer deals here. Don't see what you're looking for in the flyer? Shop even more deals below.
Salton Manual Air Fryer
Cook up delicious and restaurant-worth meals from the comfort of home — with a fraction of the unhealthy oils.
Radley 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw - 52cc 20"
Before you know it, spring will be here! Get ready for the season and save $40 on this gas-powered chainsaw.
Omnimax 1500W Infrared RCC Heater
Heat up any room in your home with this powerful infrared heater that offers quiet heating and three settings to choose from.
Reactor Socket Shelf Ultra
This upgraded outlet makes it convenient to charge all of your devices at once, with six outlets, two USB charging ports and a nightlight for use in the dark.
Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Compact Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
Tackle any job around the house with this drill kit that includes an M18 1/2" hammer drill/driver, an M18 1/4" hex compact impact driver, two batteries, a multi-voltage charger and a storage bag.
Salton WIZnMiX Blender & Chopper
This multipurpose kitchen appliance can juice, liquefy, froth, mix, blend, chop, puree, crush, whip, grind, peel, grate, shred and so much more.
Vileda UltraMax Mop
This microfiber mop has a telescopic handle and a flexible joint that makes it easy to clean hard to reach areas.
Benchmark Portable Gas Generator
Be prepared for anything with this portable gas generator that can help keep things running in case of emergencies.
Beauti-Tone Nylyn Technology Angular Sash Paint Premium Brushes
These angular paint brushes are designed to help pick up and release more paint, allowing you to finish paint projects faster.
Benchmark 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel
This powerful wet/dry vacuum delivers 5.5 horsepower of suction for cleaning up liquids and spills.
Acu-Rite Indoor Digital Thermometer with Hygrometer
Keep an eye on your home's temperature and humidity levels — especially important in the winter for those growing plants indoors.
Canarm Eclipse 42" Ceiling Fan with Light
If your home's lighting could use an upgrade, look to this two in one ceiling fan with a built-in light fixture.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.