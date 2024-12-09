Hope Walz, Tim Walz's Daughter, Reveals Her Joe Rogan Test With Guys She Meets Online

Hope Walz said guys who are fans of podcaster Joe Rogan are a “red flag” and should be avoided.

Walz, the 23-year-old daughter of Tim Walz, the Democratic Minnesota governor and recent vice presidential candidate, issued her tip for meeting men online to almost 200,000 followers on TikTok recently.

“A litmus test for me and my friends for like years now has been if the guy we’re talking to follows Joe Rogan on Instagram, they’re a red flag and we should probably stop talking to them,” Hope Walz said. “And the times when they do follow him on Instagram and we haven’t stopped talking to them ... it’s never ended well.”

The massively popular Rogan gave President-elect Donald Trump a final boost at the polls with an election-eve endorsement. He later mocked Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee who tabbed Tim Walz as her running mate, for allegedly insisting that Rogan not bring up her stance on marijuana for an interview that ultimately didn’t happen.

And Rogan is apparently a nonstarter for potential romance, according to the younger Walz, a social worker and ski instructor.

“I just want to say that I stand by that. ... It’s literally never failed us and, at this point, it’s like the first thing we do when someone starts talking to a new person,” she continued. “If they follow him we’re like, yeah, this person probably isn’t a great person and probably our values don’t align so we’re gonna move on from that. And honestly it’s worked out well for all of us.”

Hope Walz didn’t offer evidence of her claims, but her personal testimonial sure sounded convincing.

“There’s been some heartbreak in there because of it, or at least some disappointment, but it truly is a litmus test and I got you, ladies,” she assured. “You should start doing it.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” has millions of followers on Spotify ― 80% of whom are men.

That’s a sizable sliver of the dating pool, but whatever works.

