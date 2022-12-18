10 house plants that will stay alive in the winter: Orchids, jade, succulents & more

From spider plants to orchids, here's the 10 best house plants to have during the winter. (Photos via Getty Images)

When the cold weather rolls around, you might wonder how your house plants will survive the season.

Many houses don't get enough sunlight in the winter when the days grow short. Combine that with chilly temperatures and dry air, and some plants just can't cope.

However, read on for 10 house plants that are tough enough to get through the winter without too much fuss.

ZZ plant

Also called the arum fern, the ZZ plant is a top choice when it comes to winter house plants.

Besides its shiny, deep green leaves that are beautiful to look at, this plant can live just about anywhere.

The ZZ plant can withstand the cold and shade and can go for long periods without water, making it easy to take care of no matter the weather.

Snake plant

Because it can weather low temperatures and doesn’t need much light, the snake plant can withstand cold, Canadian winters.

This house plant comes in a variety of colours and leaf patterns and only needs to be watered every eight weeks.

Christmas cactus

This plant gets its name from its brightly-coloured blooms that appear during the holiday season.

Just like Santa Claus, the Christmas cactus can brave cold conditions. It's easy to take care of and does especially well in hanging baskets.

Jade

The jade plant can manage both hot and cold weather, so this is an excellent plant to adorn your home any time of year.

Jade needs more water in the warmer months and less in the cooler months.

Allow its soil to dry out completely between waterings so that the plant doesn’t rot.

Moth orchid

The moth orchid is one of the easier orchids to grow. Although it likes light, it can grow indoors in low light with the right care.

While you should provide the moth orchid with a little extra humidity during the winter months, it does well in cooler nighttime temperatures.

Amaryllis

The amaryllis plant blooms in the winter when a cluster of flowers bursts open on a single stem.

After the flowers die off, you can dig up the bulb and store it in a cool, dark place for about two months. At this time, you can re-plant the bulb and it will flower again in about six weeks.

Maidenhair fern

The maidenhair fern doesn’t need much direct sunlight, so it will easily survive dark winter days. As a fern, a plant that naturally grows on the forest floor, it can also withstand cooler temperatures.

However, your maidenhair fern will need plenty of moisture to thrive, so take extra care to keep its soil damp during dry winter days.

Spider plant

Similar to the maidenhair fern, the spider plant prefers places with medium levels of light. This means it can survive short, winter days with less sunshine.

It prefers a room that has a comfortable temperature and doesn’t need frequent watering. As long as the soil stays slightly damp, the spider plant will do well anywhere in your home.

Because of its long, flowy leaves, this is a great plant to put in a hanging basket.

Succulents

People love succulents as they come in a variety of shapes and colours and are low-maintenance. While succulents can survive without a lot of light, putting them in a spot where they can get direct sunlight will intensify their colours.

In the winter, these plants don’t grow very much, so they don’t need a lot of water. Make sure to let the soil dry out before watering your succulent again.

Pothos

The pothos plant is a great choice for any home since the plant is resilient and needs minimal care. This house plant can handle all kinds of temperatures and levels of light.

The pothos does well in either a pot near a windowsill or a hanging basket. Note that you'll have to trim its vines now and then since this plant can quickly take over your space.

House plants that can handle the chill

All the plants on this list are great options to keep in your home no matter the weather.

As temperatures drop and the days grow short during the winter, these house plants can thrive indoors with the right care.

Even better, these plants can add a little brightness to your home when the weather is frightful.

