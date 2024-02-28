House tour: Step inside artist Diane Hill's pattern-filled home

Step into the thoughtfully designed home of artist Diane Hill in Hertfordshire, as she shares how her art influenced her interiors and how she crafted a space that seamlessly blends work and family life.

Watch the video above for the full house tour.

Within the unassuming suburban house, Diane and her partner Matt have embarked on a renovation to design a space that suited their growing family and her creative work. Inspired by her love of chinoiserie, botanical motifs and vibrant patterns adorn the walls of every room.

In the lounge, Diane has created her own serene sanctuary, enveloped in calming blues with a sumptuous Libby velvet sofa from our very own House Beautiful Collection at DFS, providing the perfect spot to retreat in the evenings. An extension to the kitchen area created an open-plan hub where Diane's artwork takes centre stage, with two floor to ceiling canvases having inspired the colour palette.

Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

Meanwhile upstairs, each bedroom is characterful and personality-filled, with Diane's featuring wallpaper from her collaboration with Harlequin, complemented by cleverly upcycled furniture, while her daughter Bonnie enjoyed free rein in her own space.

