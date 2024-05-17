Houseplant of the week: baby rubber plant

Why will I love it?

The baby rubber plant (Peperomia obtusifolia) is a supermarket staple with glossy, oval leaves. Its resilience to neglect and low light allows it to survive the fluorescent lights of the supermarket, making it an ideal choice for novice browsers looking for a hassle-free addition to their collection.

Related: Houseplant of the week: Crassula ‘Buddha’s Temple’

Light or shade?

It thrives in bright, indirect light. Lower light conditions may cause slower growth and fewer leaves.

Where should I put it?

Since it doesn’t require much space or attention, it’s a nice easy way to add a touch of nature to your home or office.

How do I keep it alive?

Allow the top inch of soil to dry out between waterings to prevent root rot. It adapts well to average indoor humidity but benefits from occasional misting or a tray of water-filled pebbles. Keep it between 18-27C and use well-draining cacti/succulent compost. Feed with liquid fertiliser every four to six weeks during the growing season.

Did you know …

This isn’t a relative of the rubber plant; it belongs to the Peperomia genus, which includes more than 1,000 species. Variations include heart-, oval- or almond-shaped leaves, in colours ranging from solid green to variegated or striped.