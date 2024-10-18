Houseplant of the week: cuddly cactus

Why will I love it?

Invite a piece of the Brazilian landscape into your home with the Cereus jamacaru. In the wild, this plant has clusters of long, fierce spines along its stem; however, those found in plant shops will usually be the spineless variety – that is where their common name comes from. It’s still a cactus that makes a bold statement, thanks to its architectural form and showstopping blooms.

Light or shade?

It will thrive in bright, direct sunlight.

Where should I put it?

This cactus is best suited to a bright, sunny location, such as a south-facing windowsill or well-lit conservatory.

How do I keep it alive?

Like most cacti, the cuddly cactus prefers the “soak and dry” method. Water thoroughly during its growing season (spring to autumn), but let the soil dry out completely between waterings. In winter, reduce watering to a minimum – just enough to keep the plant from shrivelling. Plant in well-draining soil to prevent root rot. It thrives in temperatures of 25-30C, but can tolerate down to around 10C. During the growing season, feed the cactus with a diluted, balanced fertiliser once a month. Avoid fertilising in winter when the plant is dormant.

Did you know?

The jamacaru, from the plant’s scientific name Cereus jamacaru is derived from the indigenous Tupi word mandacarú, which means “spiny bundle”. The cactus’s night-blooming flowers, often referred to as Queen of the Night, only last for a single evening and are worth staying up for. You’ll know they’re coming when the flower buds slowly start to open.