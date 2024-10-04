Houseplant of the week: devil’s tongue barrel

Why will I love it?

The devil’s tongue barrel (Ferocactus latispinus) is an eye-catching cactus, with thick, flat and dramatically hooked red spines. It is perfect for fans of desert landscapes or those dreaming of the wild west.

Light or shade?

This cactus is a sun worshipper. It thrives best in full sun and needs plenty of direct light to grow well and maintain its vibrant colours.

Where should I put it?

Place it on a south-facing windowsill or in a conservatory where it can bathe in sunlight.

Related: Houseplant of the week: penwiper plant

How do I keep it alive?

When it comes to watering, the devil’s tongue barrel prefers the soak-and-dry method. Water thoroughly when the soil is completely dry, then leave it alone until it dries out again. Avoid overwatering: it needs a well-draining cactus-and-succulent compost and a drainage hole in the pot. Don’t water it during winter when it’s in its dormant phase. It likes temperatures from 10C to 26C and prefers low to moderate humidity levels, so avoid misting.

Did you know?

The plant is native to arid regions of Mexico, where its distinctive hooked spines help protect it from predators. Despite its fierce appearance, devil’s tongue barrel is fairly easy to care for.