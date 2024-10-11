Houseplant of the week: elephant’s foot

Why will I love it?

The elephant’s foot (Dioscorea elephantipes) adds character to any collection. Its bulbous caudex resembles an elephant’s foot or a tortoise’s shell. The caudex can grow very large and its textured bark makes it a stunning centrepiece.

Light or shade?

Elephant’s foot thrives in bright indirect to direct sunlight.

Where should I put it?

Place it in a bright, sunny spot such as on a south-facing windowsill or in a conservatory.

How do I keep it alive?

This plant has an active growth phase and a dormant phase. During the active one – which starts around the end of October – thoroughly water it whenever the soil has dried out. Once it enters dormancy – when the leaves turn yellow and drop, and the vine dries up – reduce watering or stop altogether until you see new growth. Use a well-draining soil, such as sandy loam or a cactus mix, to prevent water from sitting around the roots. The plant’s caudex is prone to rot if kept too wet. Its ideal room temperature is 18-30C.

Did you know?

The plant is a member of the yam family. Unusually for a houseplant, it is dioecious, meaning that male and female flowers grow on separate plants.