Houseplant of the week: weeping fig

Why will I love it?

The weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) is a timeless classic. Its graceful, arching branches and glossy, slender leaves add an air of elegance to any space. It’s also known for its air-purifying qualities.

Light or shade?

Weeping figs thrive in bright, indirect light but can adapt to lower light conditions. However, too little can cause the plant to drop its leaves. Regular rotating will help ensure even growth and prevent it from leaning towards the light source.

Where should I put it?

The weeping fig is perfect for bright living rooms, offices or hallways. It can also be placed outdoors in a sheltered spot during the summer.

How do I keep it alive?

Water when the top inch of soil feels dry. Keep at 12-26C and avoid placing it near drafts or heating vents, as sudden temperature changes can cause leaf drop. Mist the leaves frequently or use a humidifier to bring room humidity to around 60-76%. Ensure the pot has drainage holes to prevent water from accumulating at the roots.

Did you know?

The weeping fig is the official tree of Bangkok, Thailand. It can grow up to 30m tall in its natural habitat, but when kept as a houseplant it typically reaches between 1.8 and 3m.