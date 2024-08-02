Houston Zoo's Animals Cool Off In Hot Texas Summer

Temperatures are soaring in the heart of Texas - but Houston Zoo's animals are staying cool and comfortable this summer season. From morning showers to midday sprays and afternoon swims, the Zoo's furry, feathered, and scaly pals are staying refreshed. Enrichment like this plays a vital role in the animals' daily lives. It allows them to stay physically and mentally stimulated while they exercise some of their natural behaviours. As the mercury rises, zookeepers are breaking out the summer-themed enrichment and animals like California sea lions are enjoying their habitat's pool. The water in the 372,000-gallon pool is kept at 60 degrees allowing the pinnipeds to exercise a natural behavior called “porpoising” where guests can see them leap high out of the water and dive back in headfirst. Sea lions can reach bursts up to 25 mph, a behavior and speed critical to catching fish and escaping predators in the wild. Another species who enjoy a summer swim is the Asian elephant. Elephants also keep cool by using their trunks to dust themselves. In the zoo's South American Pantanal habitat, capybaras enjoy the water. Capybaras are a semi-aquatic species born with webbed feet with their eyes, nose, and ears located at the top of their head - allowing them to beat the Houston heat. With summer heating up around the world, Houston's animals certainly have the right idea in staying cool!.