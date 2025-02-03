There are tons of ways to journal. You can write about your day, things you're grateful for or how you're feeling about a specific situation.

Get out your pen and paper, and just start writing! Even a couple minutes a day could help you clear your mind. (Getty Images)

When you think of journaling, you may think of a mere written time capsule of the day-to-day events of one's life. But journaling can also include notes about your inner thoughts, feelings and reflections. It can even help you set and track your goals. The thing is, there are no rules when it comes to journaling! And, there are some serious benefits to it.

Studies have shown that journaling can help a person practice mindfulness (similar to the effect achieved by meditation), improve memory and communication skills, and have a positive effect on your emotional and mental health and relationships. By reducing stress, it can even have some more physical health benefits like helping you sleep better at night or even boosting your immune system. Plus, you've probably heard about the power of manifestation. Think, write, make it happen!

That said, journaling is also one of the easiest and most affordable things you can add to your self-care routine. All you need is a few minutes a day and a place to record your thoughts.

Now, maybe you know all of this. In fact, maybe you've been wanting to get started journaling for what seems like forever. So, if you have yet to put the proverbial pen to paper, why does it feel so hard to get started? We get it — it can feel intimidating to face your inner feelings, or overwhelming if you simply don't know what to write about. But journaling isn't about perfection. You're not going to hand your entries in to a teacher after each session and get graded. So relax! But if you could use a bit of guidance, a gentle push forward, read on...

Here's how to start a journal for beginners

Step 1: Get a journal and a pen that you're excited to use

Start by armoring yourself with the right tools — ones you'll be comfortable with and psyched to see every day. You will, of course, want a new notebook of some kind — this is an exciting new beginning, after all. You want a clean slate, and a fresh start. There are a lot of different types of journals out there. You can go with a classic lined notebook, or pick a themed number that includes prompts, like a gratitude journal, travel journal or recipe journal. You can also try bullet journaling, which is part daily planner/part goal tracker. On the flip side, if you don't want to write much at all, social media's latest obsession is with junk journaling, which is a little more like daily scrapbooking with items that otherwise might get thrown in the trash.

Step 2: Plan your routine

If you're a little more type-A, setting aside a specific time of day to journal can help you build a regimen that you can stick to. You might like to start your day by writing down your goals or the things you're looking forward to. You may prefer to write in your journal at night before bed, sharing how the day went, what you're grateful for or how you're feeling overall about the day behind you. Perhaps you'll even want to journal twice a day! It's up to you.

However, you don't have to stick to a routine, either. You can write in your journal whenever ideas or feelings come up. That might be once a day, a few times a day or less, like a few times a week.

Step 3: Start writing!

Here we go — start journaling. You can start freestyle writing, meaning jotting down whatever comes to mind. However, you can also use prompts to get your thoughts out.

"If you’ve never journaled before, I recommend starting with specific questions or an intention in mind," says Anna-Sophie Christensen, founder of Soulshine Sister, a social media account that "helps women rediscover their purpose and find what makes [their] soul shine."

"There are plenty of amazing journal prompts available for free online," says Christensen. "You can search for things like 'journal questions for self-love' or 'journal questions for clarity on life direction.' Pick one that resonates with you and start answering that question in your journal. This gives you a direction to start from, which can be helpful if you’re feeling a bit lost or unsure," she said.

Christensen adds that if you have a lot of thoughts running through your mind, you can also just write down the first thing that comes to you.

"Sometimes, our thoughts are like one big messy tornado, and the best way to untangle them is to let them out without any structure or agenda. Journaling becomes a way to release everything that’s been swirling around inside, and it’s such a wonderful practice for creating a safe space where you can express yourself freely. You can even light a candle or put on some calming music to make the experience feel more cozy and intentional,' she adds.

What if you feel like you don't have anything to write about?

The bad news? You've got writer's block. The good news: The best way to get past it is also the simplest: Just write down something, anything, even if it's "I don't know what to write about today." Think of it like unloading the dishwasher. When you need to unload the clean dishes, but don't feel like it, start with just one dish or the bottom rack. Once you start, you'll usually find yourself seeing it through till the machine's empty, don't you?

Of course, not every journal entry has to be perfectly written, particularly profound or even make sense. You can try making a list, drawing a diagram (if you're more of a doodler) or just writing down single words that describe how you feel at the moment. Again, prompts can be helpful here, too.

"For example, you might ask yourself, 'What would my perfect day look like?' and then just let whatever comes up flow onto the page. It really depends on your intention for that session," Christensen explains. "One day, you might want to get clear on your life’s direction, another day you might just want to feel better by writing down five things you’re grateful for or listing the small wins of the week. And other times, you may feel the need to release something that no longer serves you, or heal your self-image, in which case journaling with prompts that help guide you through that process can be powerful."

Also reassuring to know: Your journaling sessions can be as brief as you like — no pressure! James Pennebaker, PhD, and professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, has done multiple studies on expressive writing — the act of writing down how you feel about something that's happened in the past or something that's happening that day. His research has shown that heartfelt, expressive writing can be beneficial to your mental health, even if it's just for a few minutes a day. "You don’t have to write a lot, but you have to first of all just acknowledge it and put it into words," he said on the Speaking of Psychology podcast.

Do you have to journal every day?

If you want to plede yourself to a daily journaling routine, you can. But you don't have to. You can check in with yourself on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis.

You can also journal a few times a year as situations — traumas or happy experiences — arise. Dr. Pennebaker shared he uses expressive writing as a way to get past "ugly" problems.

"I write maybe two or three times a year when something miserable is going on," he said on the podcast. "I use writing when I’m dealing with something that is ugly, unpleasant, painful. And if life is going well, why in the world do I want to introspect that? I want to enjoy life when it’s here and when there’s bad things, writing for me helps me get through them. And so ... I’ve often thought of it as an antibiotic. You have all these bad things going on and then you use this method to get past it, and then next time something bad happens, I’ll use writing again."

Journaling ... by the book

Whether you want to attempt an everyday practice or just have a place to vent during the tough times, here are some fantastic journals, available at Amazon, that can inspire you to get started.

Amazon Lined Spiral Journal Notebook This classic style has 140 lined pages, enough to get you through at least the first few months, should you choose to go the every-day route. The spiral binding allows it to lay completely flat, which in turn makes it easier for you to make an entry just about anywhere and anytime. $8 at Amazon

Amazon One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book The name says it all —this option gives you just enough space to write about one sentence each day. You can record how you're feeling, what you did that day, the high (or low) point of the past 24 hours. And it'll last you five years. Plus, this one is kind of pretty with a vintage-y-looking canvas cover. $15 at Amazon

Amazon The Five Minute Journal If you've heard of gratitude journaling before, you've likely heard of this. More than 2 million copies have been sold worldwide, and it's helped bring the practice to the mainstream. Essentially, it provides weekly and daily prompts (enough for up to six months), and the idea is that you take a collective five minutes out of each day to journal in the morning and evening, answering questions like "What would make today great?" and "What did I learn today?" $16 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $29 at Peloton Apparel

