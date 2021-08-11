These wireless earbuds have over 5,000 reviews on Amazon — and they're $30 off, but today only

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

If you're on the hunt for new headphones, Amazon shoppers are raving about one pair — and they're currently marked down as part of Amazon's Deals Of The Day.

On sale for 28 per cent off right nowAmazon, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i headphones feature active noise cancellation technology, lightning-speed Bluetooth, and up to 14.5 hours of battery life. To find out why Amazon shoppers call these earbuds the "perfect noise cancelling" headphones, scroll below — but if you're interested, you'll have to act quickly. Like all daily deals, this sale ends at midnight PST/3 a.m. EST.

The details

Described by Amazon shoppers as the "perfect noise cancelling" headphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i Wireless Earbuds feature active noise cancellation technology that simultaneously enhances audio quality while reducing background noises.

The HUAWEI earbuds deliver up to 3.5 hours of listening time and 14.5 hours of battery life via their sleek charging case. They're engineered with three microphones for professional quality sound, ensuring your calls stay clear and connected while you go about your day.

For today only, the top-rated HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i Wireless Earbuds can be snagged for $78, a 28 per cent discount from their usual price of $108.

What people are saying

Earning more than 5,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers, the HUAWEI noise-cancelling earbuds have an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars, with shoppers describing the headphones as "almost perfect" and "superior to other brands."

HUAWEI's noise-cancelling technology is so effective that one Amazon shopper wrote they use the feature on loud job sites to protect their hearing. "Cutting materials [makes] a lot of noise," they wrote; "[with the headphones], you can isolate yourself from that noise." Adding, "it's a very good investment to protect your hearing."

Another user wrote they were surprised at the quality of the headphones when considering their affordable price tag. "[I'm] amazed at how good these headphones are," says the shopper. "I've been using [them] for my work calls, and it's been a great experience."

In addition to the noise-cancelling feature, Amazon shoppers applaud the headphones for their long-lasting battery life and in-ear comfort. "The battery life is amazing," writes one user. "[They] can easily last you all day!"

However, some shoppers note connectivity issues when pairing the earbuds to their smartphones.

Verdict

By and large, the majority of Amazon shoppers agree that the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i Wireless Earbuds feature unbelievable noise-cancelling technology and fantastic sound. However, a handful of users noted connectivity issues when trying to pair their devices.

If you're in the market for new headphones, you can save $30 on the HUAWEI earbuds today only on Amazon Canada.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

