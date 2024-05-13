New hub opens for people living with dementia

A new hub has opened to provide support to Islanders living with dementia.

Alzheimer Cafe Isle of Wight has carried out a programme of refurbishment work at the Parklands site on Park Road, Cowes.

The building, which was previously a children’s home, will offer a wide range of services for people living with or caring for someone with dementia.

Maggie Bennett, from the charity, said the site is “somewhere that everyone can feel safe and find respite for a while.”

Last year the Isle of Wight Council's cabinet approved a 50-year lease of the Parklands site to be used as a community base.

A community cafe has already opened and the hub will be a friendly space where people can get expert advice, access to training, or just enjoy a coffee and a chat.

It will also offer a wellbeing club, providing a safe and supportive environment where people will have the opportunity to revisit hobbies or engage in new activities that interest them, which will enable relatives and carers to have a break.

Ms Bennett said: "We are very excited to be able to extend this support to so many more people through our services at Parklands.

“It is a place where you will be greeted by a smiling face, where you can find the information you need and somewhere that everyone can feel safe and find respite for a while.”

Councillor Debbie Andre, cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "The Isle of Wight Dementia Strategy published in 2022 was the culmination of what island residents told us was needed for people to live well with dementia in our communities.

"People told us they needed a local dementia hub where people can go for support, advice, activities, company and friendship."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

Related Links