Huey Morgan: ‘I’ve learned there’s really nothing to be scared of’

Huey Morgan: ‘Dogs are as good a psychiatrist as any. They’ll sit there and listen and let you rub their head while you talk.’ Photograph: Guitarist Magazine/Future/Getty Images

My biggest rejection came from my father. He left and as a result there was a lot of overcompensation, me trying to be a tough guy on the streets. He was an alcoholic, a really bad guy, but my mother chose me over him. I’d tell people he’d died, because I didn’t want to address it. I didn’t do anything wrong, but for 20 years I thought I had.

I was raised in a situation that wasn’t judgmental and I was never dissuaded from being sensitive to other people’s feelings. I was brought up by my mum. I had a lot of women around me growing up, which was a great thing.

When I went into the Marine Corps I was doing silly, tough guy things and had got myself into hot water. Enlisting was the best thing I could have done. I had to grow up pretty quickly.

I’ve learned there’s really nothing to be scared of. People who want to be creative have this apprehension and fear of the unknown – and of being rejected. Why? We’re all just ghosts flying around the solar system in meat skeletons.

I was managed by [Scottish music industry exec] Alan McGee. When we first met, he said: “It’s really great to see you’re as cool as everybody says you are.” I asked if being nice was an anomaly in the business and he replied: “Ask people what they say about me.” It’s never crossed my mind to dick people about.

I had 44 years of good hair. Now I’m in my 50s, there’s no time in to be vain any more.

My dog saved my life. When you’re working at a nightclub and get off at 4am, someone goes, “Hey, you wanna go have a drink?” but I’d have to go home and let my dog out. Later, I’d find out people had been beaten up, stabbed or shot at those clubs. I didn’t have to go through any of that because I was walking my dog.

You can’t get rid of what you carry around in your metaphorical backpack. All you can to is take that pack off, look inside and rearrange it so it doesn’t mess up other parts of your life, like your relationships or your children.

I’m someone who struggles with depression and anxiety and post-traumatic stress. It’s important for me to keep myself in the moment: looking back can cause depression, looking forward can cause anxiety. Having a dog has helped here, too: for me and my kids – they have someone to vent to. Dogs are as good a psychiatrist as any. They’ll sit there and listen and let you rub their head while you talk.

I’m writing a novel about a serial killer and I’m recording an album with a friend in Nashville. So this is a great time to be me and I really appreciate it. How many dudes you talk to in music who are over 55? Not very many, I bet.

Huey Morgan performs at this year’s Cheltenham Jazz Festival, 1-6 May (cheltenhamfestivals.com/jazz)