Huge python skeleton forms part of new exhibition

The Burmese python skeleton aims to provide an insight into the anatomy of the snake [Blue Tokay]

A 13ft-long (3.96m) skeleton of a python has come to Leicester as part of a new exhibition to celebrate the secret world of snakes.

More than a dozen displays featuring a Burmese python skeleton, taxidermied snakes and models are hoped to captivate visitors at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, in New Walk.

Specimens including a cobra, rattlesnake and green anaconda will be on show until 1 September.

There are also interactive displays providing information about the snakes, their habitats, feeding habits and camouflage.

The rattlesnake is one of several taxidermied snakes on show [Blue Tokay]

The 15 displays in the free family-friendly exhibition will also include snake specimens that can be found in the UK, including the grass snake and adder.

Leicester City Council, which runs the museum, said the skeleton of the python is aimed at providing an insight into the anatomy of the huge reptile.

Award-winning images of snakes in their natural habitats around the world are also on show for visitors to enjoy, the authority added.

Curators behind the exhibition said it aims to educate visitors about the "mysterious creatures", including the King Cobra [Blue Tokay]

Nicola Newton, director at Blue Tokay - curator of the 'Snakes' exhibition, said: "It is a unique opportunity to see a wonderful array of snake species from around the world.

"The exhibition has been created to enthral visitors with stories of their natural history, allow them to see them in all their beauty and learn all about these mysterious creatures."

She added no live snakes are featured in the displays and no snake was harmed to produce the exhibition.

