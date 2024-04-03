Humpback Whale Saved From Lobster Pot Lines In Miracle Rescue Off Cornish Coast. A humpback whale entangled in lobster pot lines off the coast of Cornwall's Mounts Bay has been successfully freed following a dramatic rescue operation . The giant aquatic mammal, named Ivy, was spotted between Mousehole and Newlyn in Cornwall on Easter Sunday. She was ensnared by ropes wrapped around its head and dorsal fin. The whale was spotted ensnared in ropes by a vessel from Marine Discovery boat tours of Penzance. These caused a severe wound to its tail, and was at risk of collision in the busy waters. A Penlee lifeboat crew, equipped and returning from another mission, successfully freed the whale, which expressed gratitude with tail slaps before swimming away Hannah Wilson said: “Entanglement in fishing gear has always been a global problem for cetaceans." “Humpback whales are increasingly being recorded close inshore in the seas around the UK…" "This means they are in areas that overlap with high fishing effort and therefore are more likely to become entangled.”