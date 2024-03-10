'The Humpty Dumpty House' which inspired famous nursery rhyme is for sale in Yorkshire

Carter Jonas

A riverside home that is thought to have inspired the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme, is for sale in the historic village of Cawood, North Yorkshire.



The Old Mill, nicknamed the 'The Humpty House', is a characterful property dating from the 1800s, though it's likely a mill had been on the site for many centuries beforehand.

According to legend, the famous riddle was inspired by English statesman Cardinal Wolsey, once King Henry VIII's most trusted confidante. The Cardinal attempted to board the barge at the foot of The Old Mill's front garden on the river deck, but he bumped his head as he joined the barge.

Presented over three floors, this home includes an extended kitchen/diner, two reception rooms, a utility room and cloakroom, and charming features such as wooden beams, a copper bath, and a stone fireplace surround.

Meanwhile, the five bedrooms and family bathroom sit on the first and second floors, with the master suite benefiting from an ensuite bathroom.

The picturesque garden is a haven of tranquility and natural beauty. You'll find a lawned area leading to a decked terrace, glistening views of the nearby river, and mature trees creating a private and leafy retreat. The outside space is complete with a driveway and footpath lined with pretty period houses.

Cawood's long history dates back to mentions as early as the 10th century with important links to notable families and archbishops. It now offers many facilities including a post office, shops, three pubs, a sports centre and a primary school.

The Old Mill is currently on the market for £650,000 with Carter Jonas.

