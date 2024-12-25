Hundreds of swimmers take Christmas Day North Sea dip

Hundreds of people took part in Christmas Day swims, including in Lowestoft, Suffolk [Matt Stebbings]

Hundreds of hardy swimmers braved the teeth-chattering temperatures of the North Sea as they took part in fundraising festive swims across Suffolk.

The Christmas Day dippers, including some in fancy dress outfits, dived headfirst into the waters off the coast of Felixstowe and Lowestoft.

Held in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, the 20th anniversary of Felixstowe's swim saw swimmers charge into the sea before heading home to tuck into their turkey.

Everyone Active's Lowestoft swim, meanwhile, celebrated its 45th anniversary, as it once again aimed to raise thousands for local charities.

Donna Taylor, Everyone Active's general manager at Waterlane Leisure Centre, in Lowestoft, said: "It was fantastic to play our part in this amazing community event, which raises money for brilliant charitable causes as well as getting people of all ages active.

"There was a lovely, friendly atmosphere generated by the participants and those who came down to support them, and our congratulations go to everyone who took part.”

Crowds gathered along the Felixstowe shoreline before entering the North Sea [Alison Root/BBC]

Elsewhere in the county, Southwold also hosted a Christmas Day swim, with all participants receiving a medal.

Since 2012, the event has raised more than £38,000 for local charities.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story