Hunter Schafer Has 'No Idea' What’s Happening With 'Euphoria' S3

It's the will-they, won't-they third series that feels like it will never actually get off the ground, and now in a new interview one of its leading ladies, Hunter Schafer has claimed that she has 'no idea' what's happening with the third season of Euphoria.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schafer, who has played Jules Vaughn in the series since its inception, said: 'The real tea is I have no f***ing idea what's going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast.'

Schafer's confession comes after Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, confirmed in July that season three is set to start shooting in January 2025.

'I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast,' she said, before adding that the HBO team is 'looking forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.'

Schafer also confessed to the podcast's host, Alex Cooper, that she is still 'coming to terms' with the death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud and the show's producer Kevin Turen. 'If we do go back, that's going to be tough,' she said.

'I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do season three,' the actor noted. 'I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season three if it is supposed to happen, but I think that s**t really threw everyone for a loop.'

Turen died in November 2023 of 'cardiac dysfunction', while Cloud died from an 'accidental overdose' of cocaine, meth and fentanyl in July 2023 at the age of 25.

