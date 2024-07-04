Hurricane Beryl Devastates Jamaica

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: 'Almost Armageddon' says Grenada’s prime minister of the damage wreaked by Hurricane Beryl:: Carriacou, Grenada:: July 2, 2024:: Dickon Mitchell via Facebook:: Dickon Mitchell, Grenada Prime Minister:: Unidentified location, Grenada:: Government Information Service of Grenada:: “To see this level of destruction, it is almost Armageddon like, almost total damage or destruction of all buildings, whether they be public buildings, homes or other private facilities. Complete devastation and destruction of agriculture. Complete and total destruction of the natural environment. There is literally no vegetation left anywhere on the island of Carriacou. The mangroves are totally destroyed, the boats and the marinas significantly damaged. There is almost complete destruction of the electrical grid system in Carriacou.":: The Agency For Public Information St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: Released July 2, 2024:: Union Island, Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesHurricane Beryl, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, is currently located about 360 miles east-southeast of the Jamaican capital of Kingston, according the National Hurricane Center. Beryl jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm in under 10 hours, according to Andra Garner, a Rowan University meteorologist. That marked the fastest intensification ever recorded before September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, she added.The footage from St. Vincent and the Grenadines showed numerous damaged and roofless houses and debris from boats and other buildings.Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, road layouts, the colour of roof and mountains at background that match file image and satellite imagery. Reuters was not able to confirm the date of this video.