Hurricane Beryl Devastates Jamaica

Cover Media

Hurricane Beryl lashes Jamaica with heavy winds and rain, causing significant damage, floods and fatalities as Caribbean Braces for more.The powerful Category 4 hurricane has killed at least 10 people with the toll expected to rise as communications improve, Reuters reports. Beryl's eyewall has pummelled southern Jamaica, prompting emergency evacuations from flood-prone areas.

